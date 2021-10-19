Expo 2020 Dubai has placed the health and safety of visitors and its staff at the heart of the event with everything from thermal cameras and sanitisation stations, to the mandatory wearing of facemasks, and stringent social distancing regulations. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The emirate is gearing up to welcome a host of leisure and business events from October to December 2021, including the first-half of the history-making Expo 2020 Dubai, the region’s first World Expo.

In the upcoming events season, Dubai Calendar, part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), announced that it would be working closely with its partners and stakeholders to provide a roster of world-class entertainment from international performers across music, dance, comedy and opera.

The hosting of a wide array of events is set to further enhance the ongoing tourism recovery led by Dubai Tourism and also reinforce the message that Dubai remains open and safe for global travellers. All events are hosted under stringent precautionary measures to ensure guests feel reassured and confident when attending performances, shows and sporting displays.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, commented: “As one of the first cities to have restarted events and live entertainment, I am proud to see the progress that event organisers have made in welcoming leading global talent to Dubai. By working closely with our industry partners, we are delighted to bring residents of Dubai an action-packed calendar of world-class performances, sporting displays and much more.”

“The incredible number of over 150 events we have been able to deliver this year, along with the number of exhilarating entertainment scheduled for the remainder of 2021, is testament to the dedication of event venues and organisers working hand in hand to ensure the safety of all guests, artists and staff. This commitment is reinforcing the city’s status as an international events hub, while positioning Dubai among the world’s safest destinations for live events, and the best place to live in, work and visit”

With an extensive range of venues, from indoor arenas to a world-class opera house, and from al fresco amphitheatres to intimate venues, Dubai is able to provide a platform for global, regional and local artists to showcase their varied talents.

Discover a new world at Expo 2020 Dubai

From 1 October, to 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 is welcoming the world to Dubai. Connecting through themes of Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity, Expo 2020 Dubai has an incredible line-up of daily and recurring events to engage, educate, and enchant visitors over the course of the mega-event. From learning the skills of artisan baking, to interacting with whales, attending monthly poetry nights and experiencing a garden in the sky, there promises to be a number of events and activities to cater to guests of all ages and tastes.

Sconaid McGeachin, Senior Vice President-Communications, Expo 2020 Dubai said: “Vaccination roll-outs across many markets and partial re-openings have triggered an upturn in travel confidence. As more and more people look forward to joining the biggest, most innovative global gathering to take place in the last two years, the safety and wellbeing of all our visitors, staff and participants remains our number one priority. Expo 2020 Dubai has collaborated closely with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and other leading medical experts to ensure that everyone who walks through the Expo 2020 gates will experience our incredible offering in a safe and secure manner.”

Event season at Dubai World Trade Centre

The epicentre for business in the Middle East, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is gearing up to host a number of trade fairs, consumer shows and prestigious international conferences during the last quarter of 2021. DWTC, the region’s largest purpose-built complex for events and exhibitions, continues to implement a number of event safety measures, including the need for online pre-registration and ticket purchase as well as frequent sanitisation of various touchpoints to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all visitors.

Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “DWTC has led the way in successfully hosting live events in what has been a challenging time for the world. We hosted over 25 live events in 2020-2021 and we have an exciting, action-packed line-up for the upcoming season. At DWTC, we believe that the ability to host engaging events and create a safe environment for guests will be key in the post-Covid recovery and to that end, we continue to work closely with the Dubai Government authorities to ensure that all safety regulations and guidelines are adhered to.”

Global artists light up the Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai’s first and largest fully air-conditioned, multipurpose indoor arena hosts major international touring artists, a full range of sporting events, family entertainment, comedy shows, exhibitions and gala dinners. The venue, which is set to host a number of performers in Q4, is currently welcoming guests with social distancing regulations throughout the Arena. With safety as the highest priority for the venue, select events where guests are permitted to stand also require attendees to be fully vaccinated.

Mark Jan Kar - General Manager, Coca-Cola Arena said: “Coca-Cola Arena is currently working with a number of partners including Dubai Holding and Dubai Tourism, to bring live events back to the arena, and it has been great to see fans back enjoying the experience at Dubai’s home of live entertainment.”

“In addition to the new hygiene procedures in place to ensure the safety of visiting fans, we have also been addressing the fan experience and how this has been impacted as we learn to live with Covid-19. We understand that fans are eager to return to live events and this has accelerated plans for contactless experiences for peace of mind including moving towards 100% use of digital tickets as well as continuing to encourage contactless payments with a view to become a fully cashless venue in the near future.”

Radiant musical performances at Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera is the city’s first multi-format performing arts theatre and the go-to destination for quality entertainment productions and performances. The radiant centre of culture and arts in Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera has been hosting visitors in accordance with strict governmental guidance to witness breath-taking performances and shows, including Rigoletto and Guy Manoukian.

The radiant centre of culture and arts in Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera has been hosting visitors in accordance with strict governmental guidelines