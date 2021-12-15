Dubai: The 27th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) starts on Wednesday, December 15, with a spectacular opening celebration at Burj Park.
The DSF opening celebration is slated to be a visual treat for spectators with a breathtaking Burj Khalifa light show, dancing fountains, performance of artists and much more.
Drone light show
DSF Drone Light Show will return to Bluewaters, The Beach opposite JBR and the newly-opened global attraction — Ain Dubai. Running daily at 7pm and 9.30pm, the Middle East’s longest running Drone Light Show is an unmissable highlight of the season and this year will be complemented by the spectacular lighting show on Ain Dubai.
Fireworks
The DSF opening-night fireworks displays are making a spectacular comeback with shows at 8.30pm on Thursday, December 16, at Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Seef, Dubai Creek, The Dubai Frame and La Mer. Daily fireworks displays will take place throughout DSF and will be held at Dubai Festival City until December 22.
You can also watch fireworks every single day of DSF across Dubai. Here's when to plan your evening trips to get some bargains and enjoy fireworks shows.
Schedule:
16 December
Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Seef, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, Dubai Frame, La Mer - 8:30pm
17-22 December
Dubai Festival City Mall - 8:30pm
23-30 December
La Mer - 8:30pm
31 December
Al Seef, La Mer, The Beach, opposite JBR and Bluewaters - 11:59pm
1-12 January
Al Seef - 8:30pm
13-22 January
The Beach, opposite JBR and Bluewaters - 9:30pm (7pm and 9:30pm on weekends)
23-30 January
The Pointe - 9pm