Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination, is giving you an extra lift with the launch of JumpX, an enormous new inflatable park located at Riverland Dubai.
Opening to the public on 17 February, the huge new attraction will have kids from ages five and up perfecting their jumping skills as they take on an array of adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels, obstacles and sensory environments spread over multiple levels. For those looking to put their feet up, there is also a brand-new café serving hot drinks, snacks and treats.
With the launch of JumpX, Dubai Parks and Resorts is also attempting to break the Guinness World Record title for the ‘Largest Inflatable Bouncy Castle’.
Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, "We are thrilled to add another unique experience to Dubai's thriving entertainment and leisure offering. JumpX is a world of entertainment centred on active adventure providing endless fun and enjoyment, in a safe outdoor environment. We are constantly striving to bring the best-in-class activities and entertainment experiences to guests of all ages, and we’re excited to attempt to set a new Guinness World Record title in the process.”
JumpX’s opening comes after the recent addition of ‘Dino Mania’, a 45-minute, free dinosaur parade for children and adults at Riverland Dubai.
Tickets start at Dh60 per person, available online or at Riverland Dubai.