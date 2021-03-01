Dubai: Dubai Food Festival (DFF), the annual culinary celebration, has announced updated dates for this year’s festival, from 25 March to 17 April 2021, with a calendar full of food-related concepts representative of Dubai’s rich gastronomy scene.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s festival will feature a line-up of bespoke dining experiences and gastronomic activities, including Etisalat Beach Canteen, Dubai Restaurant Week, Hidden Gems and Foodie Experiences; showcasing the best of Dubai’s diverse food offering.
Now in its eighth year, this year’s DFF will focus on four highlights of Dubai’s food scene: rich culinary diversity, authentic and homegrown cuisine, unique restaurant experiences and exceptional value for money.
Dubai entices the most enthusiastic food connoisseur with tempting flavours from all over the world – everything from world renowned chefs and global restaurant brands to street food, food trucks and home-grown restaurants inspired by the over 200 nationalities living here in Dubai. DFF is the best time of the year to enjoy Dubai’s spectacular food scene.
Closely following guidance from the Dubai Government, all dining experiences, events and activations during Dubai Food Festival will strictly follow all current health and safety protocols and precautionary measures to ensure a safe experience for all.
Key information:
Location: Citywide
Timings: March 25 to April 17