How to have virtual fun in Dubai over the last 10 days of Ramadan

Dubai: This Ramadan in Dubai has seen communities virtually come together in new and inspiring ways, over video calls, physical and mental wellbeing activities at home, online donation initiatives and more, all while the #stayhome message continues to be embraced. Food too has been bringing families who are already together at home connect across the dinner table, and this year, a host of international iftar options are available for home delivery.

Iftars from around the world

Iftars don’t always have to mean the traditional Arabic cuisine. Right now a range of options are available for home delivery across Dubai. At Pai Thai, a three-course sharing Iftar menu for two people is available. Vietnamese Foodies has launched a ‘phonomenal’ four-course meal for Dh99 per person and Fuchsia Urban Thai has created two iftar options for Dh75. Everyone also receives a complimentary limited-edition profiterole with a Thai twist.

A wide selection of European fare is also on offer across the city; at Couqley diners can opt for French bistro cuisine restaurant delivering an iftar two-course meal for Dh139. Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen is delivering their renowned roast beef, roast chicken or roast lamb on Fridays and Saturdays and all the trimmings are included to end the fast with a difference.

Five-star hotel Bulgari Resort Dubai has launched a premium Iftar hamper delivery service, which includes traditional dishes as well as Italian classics and everyone’s favourite tiramisu.

World’s tallest donation box

The entire city has embraced the newly launched donation campaign by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in collaboration with the Burj Khalifa to illuminate the world’s tallest building and create the tallest donation box. Part of the 10 Million Meals campaign, the UAE’s biggest community campaign of its kind, the Burj Khalifa’s 1.2 million lights are being lit up – one light for every meal that is being donated by the UAE’s residents – in a display of social solidarity and togetherness.

Entertainment for all

After ending the fast and relaxing into the evening, entertainment at home is high on the agenda. This Ramadan, Dubai is bringing talent straight to the living rooms of the city’s residents with its curated ‘Live From Dubai’ event series.

Building on the UAE’s #StayHome initiative, the programme has been delivering the best of Dubai’s local talent across fitness, culinary, dance, theatre, arts, comedy and more to engage communities virtually around the city, providing light relief and an uplifting experience for the whole family.

Streamed each week from Wednesday to Saturday, the agendas are packed full of content suitable for everyone with some of the most popular sessions including cooking and baking classes, fitness dog Pilates, arts and crafts workshops and movie reviews. The full virtual experience programme is available on the Dubai Calendar Instagram page.

A demand for puzzles

One of the more surprising hits during the #stayhome period has been the rise of the jigsaw puzzle. Families at home are taking on challenging landscapes, scenes from favourite movies, cartoon characters; famous pieces of art and city skylines. At Noon.ae, a wide selection of jigsaws are available to buy online with free delivery including a 104-piece Disney Frozen puzzle, suitable for the younger members of the family, a 500-piece Trevi Fountain challenge, as well as a wide range of 1000 and 2000-piece options including Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Starry Night, a retro American cereal boxes montage, and even the world map featuring every single country to piece together. Just bear in mind that delivery timings can go up to three weeks to even a month.

Online retail promotions and offers

Home improvements have been another emerging trend as residents look at ways to improve their living spaces while working from home and distance learning continues, as well as creating cosy corners for family time in the evenings. Homeware brands are running online offers throughout Ramadan including Home Box which has selected items with 25 to 50 per cent off, Home Centre and Homes R Us both with 25 to 70 per cent off, Crate and Barrel running a part sale with 25 to 60 per cent off, and Interiors with 30 to 50 per cent off on selected items.