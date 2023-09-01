Dubai: Secret Room Dubai announced the launch of their 2023 DJ Competition on Friday. This exciting competition is a golden opportunity for budding Hip-Hop and R&B DJs to shine and secure a coveted residency set at the venue.
The competition invites talented DJs to showcase their skills and creativity by participating in a five-week journey that promises to captivate local and global audiences.
To enter the competition, DJs are encouraged to submit a 30-minute mix set, which will be featured on Secret Room's esteemed social and media channels. The mix should be titled "Secret Room x cllctv_dxb DJ Competition" and tagged with #SecretRoomdxb and #cllctv_dxb.
All submissions must be entered before September 10, accurate tagging is key in the submission process as well as completing the submission form, which can be found on the venue’s Instagram page. Upon entry, DJs will also receive the competition's personalized cover art in high resolution.
The winner will get a three-month paid weekly residency at Secret Room Dubai. The first runner-up will get DJ sets worth Dh10,000 while third and fourth place winners can pocket Dh5,000 and Dh1,500 respectively.