1 of 9
Celebrating Valentine’s Day in this era requires that perfect social media post as well, and Dubai offers some of the most scenic and impressive backdrops. Head out with your partner to one, or more, of these attractions to get that money shot.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 9
Al FAHIDI NEIGHBOURHOOD or Al BASTAKIYA: Is a reminiscent of how people in the UAE lived before the sweep of modernisation. It is a side of Dubai that is at a stark contrast to the sheen that Dubai is known for, which is why we love this location. With the creek nearby and the old architectural style, the area gives you a lot of scope for amazing photos. The stores there are full of colourful merchandise; and merchants, most of whom have been selling there for decades, might even agree to a portrait shot.
Image Credit:
3 of 9
THE IRANIAN MOSQUE IN DUBAI: Head to Bur Dubai for a colourful picture at the Iranian mosque. The mosque is well known for its Persian-inspired architecture and vibrant walls.
Image Credit: shutterstock
4 of 9
THE ARCH AT DUBAI CREEK HARBOUR: The Dubai Creek Harbour now has two options for the perfect Insta-shot. Either look for the giant silver arches or head to the free View Point.
Image Credit: shutterstock
5 of 9
THE WINGS OF MEXICO IN DOWNTOWN DUBAI: Designed by Mexican artist Jorge Martin, a visit to the Wings of Mexico has become a requirement when it comes to snaps taken near Burj Khalifa. The perfect angle will get you impressive wings and the world’s tallest building in one go.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
6 of 9
MUSEUM OF THE FUTURE: This destination’s tickets are sold out for weeks in advance so if you can’t go there yet, take a picture with it in the background. There is a restaurant pop-up below it or you can drive by for the money shot.
Image Credit: AHMED RAMZAN/GULF NEWS
7 of 9
DUBAI MARINA: This destination is known for being a picturesque spot of skyscrapers, blue waters, and swanky restaurants.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 9
DUBAI FRAME: ‘Frame’ your shot in the most impressive way possible at this Dubai attraction. Look for height on nearby terraces to capture that perfect picture.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
9 of 9
THE POINTE: Home to the the world largest fountain, is shaped like a gentle W and hugs the coast, with an incredible view of the iconic Atlantis hotel. Have your photographer/friend click away as you watch the record-breaking dancing water fountain in the center with the Atlantis arch clearly visible across the water.
Image Credit: Shutterstock