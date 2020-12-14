Celebrities are pouring into the UAE as the Dubai Shopping Festival kicks off days from now. In its most recent announcement, international singing star Anne-Marie, pop band Clean Bandit and vocalist Yasmin Green are all set to perform in the emirate.
Marking the start of DSF, the trio will perform at the Etisalat Market OTB, Burj Park on the second day of the December 18 opening weekend celebration.
“I am so excited to come back and perform at the Dubai Shopping Festival. I always have a great time when I’ve visited in the past and I’m really looking forward to returning to Dubai,” said Anne-Marie in a statement.
The English songstress has had many hits to her name, including Clean Bandit’s ‘Rockabye’.
Meanwhile, Arab singing sensations Hussain Al Jassmi and Tamer Hosny will headline the first evening of DSF, on December 17 at the same venue at 8.30pm, which will also feature a fireworks display.
The evenings will take place in line with all of the important health and safety precautions including social distancing, temperature checks and the wearing of masks at all times.
On day two, Etisalat Market OTB will open at 12pm and will feature a host of great F&B vendors, retail concepts and activities for the family, with the concert starting at 5.30pm. Tickets are priced at Dh50.