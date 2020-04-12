Three weeks of ‘at home’ entertainment across multiple genres and languages

The line up includes Emirati stand-up comedian Abz Ali and Egyptian MC and comedian Momos just to name a few Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Following widespread interest in ‘Live From HQ’, a new at home entertainment line-up which saw over 10,000 people globally tune into daily music and comedy performances in a single week, BookMyShow, the global out-of-home entertainment company, has extended its daily schedules to showcase UAE-based artists throughout the month April.

Produced in conjunction with Indian talent management company Big Bad Wolf, ‘Live From HQ’ is now crossing borders with leading UAE institutions set to curate region-specific content starting Sunday April 12, in three categories: performing arts, comedy, and music.

The UAE’s most successful weekly act will also win the chance to expand their audience reach into India by performing as part of the Live from HQ India edition and building an audience within the world’s second most populous nation.

The initial bill curated by The Junction, Dubai’s leading independent performing arts venue, will feature daily 40-minute poetry readings, storytelling, monologues and more in English, Arabic, French, Hindi and Marathi.

Headline local performers include Malavika Varadan, Purva Grover, Gagan Mudgal and Hansraj. Acts will include Shakespearean monologues in A Bit o’the Bard; a Writing to Heal Workshop; and Qui a peur de Virginia Woolf – a monologue based on a 1962 Broadway play.

BookMyShow will also roll-out seven days of live comedy shows starting April 19 in collaboration with Comic On Nights, a UAE based comedy and entertainment agency with over 150 local and international shows under its belt. The final instalment in the weekly series will showcase local musicians with BookMyShow curating five shortlisted performances.

Fans can check out the full roster of confirmed ‘Live From HQ’ artists, sign up to watch daily performances and receive regular updates by visiting www.bookmyshow.com