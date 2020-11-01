Take part in free classes all over Dubai for the next 28 days

Image Credit:

Dubai: During the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the entire city becomes a personalised running track and workout studio for all ages, abilities and fitness levels. The fitness movement was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

From Jebel Ali to Jumeirah; Downtown to Dubai Creek...Choose any community or neighbourhood and take part in the 30x30 challenge

Here are the top three main fitness villages

The DP World Fitness Village on Kite Beach

Image Credit: Supplied by Dubai Fitness Challenge

This fitness village offers a variety of outdoor activities within a safe, socially distanced, and open-air beach front setting.

What are the hours?

A diverse range of family-fun activities will be spread across sixteen zones – each created to provide a fitness experience. With extended opening hours for the 30 days from 2pm to 11pm from Sundays to Thursdays and 7am to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays

What workouts can I do?

The zones include the main stage for daily programming, a burn camp for group sessions, a beach football pitch, dedicated kids play area, the rebounder zone, a combat club zone for coaching sessions, watershed and obstacles with free equipment, a holistic health and wellbeing space in the astral zone, a fun mirror room for women only, a basketball half-court, a spin station, and a multi-purpose zone which will feature a line-up of group exercises and instructor-led fitness sessions. Global fitness brand, Under Armour, will also be present at the Village, inviting athletes of all abilities to test their agility, speed, strength, mobility and cardio with the Under Armour Functional Fitness Challenge.

The Emirates NBD Fitness Village Al Khawaneej

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramazan/ Gulf NEws Photographer

This fitness village will offer a workout in the park, with a focus on cycling and kids and family-oriented activities.

What are the hours?

Open to visitors every day, from 4pm to 11pm from Saturdays to Wednesdays and 4pm to midnight on Thursdays and Fridays.

What workouts can I do?

The outdoor areas of the park will be transformed into five distinct zones, including a cycle hub, a community stage, a family box, a dedicated women’s pavilion and a kids play area.

The Mai Dubai Fitness Village Festival City Mall

This fitness village is the newest adventure spot for the whole family.

What are the hours?

The Mai Dubai Fitness Village will be welcoming DFC participants from November 6 onwards.

What workouts can I do?

The attraction will host four thrilling activities - a climbing wall, zip line, bag jump and quick flight in addition to four exciting activity zones with football, basketball, pump track and a workout stage. The centrepiece of the Village will be The Arch, a giant state-of-the-art multi-purpose iconic venue.

The Fitness Hubs

What are they?

Fitness Hubs are smaller in size than the villages and are spread across ten different neighbourhoods throughout the city. They also offer free classes.

Where are the fitness hubs?

Gate Avenue

Hamdan Sport Complex

DMCC

Zabeel Ladies Club

Sustainable City

Dubai Police Officers Club

Dubai Sport Council

Dubai Sport City

The Outlet Village

Hatta

Big events taking place over the month

The JLL Triathlon Series

Image Credit: dubaifitnesschallenge.com/

When: November 6 at 6.45am

The JLL Triathlon Series is a favourite with athletes in Dubai. The event features Super Sprint, Sprint and team triathlons, with seven categories distributed by age. The Super Sprint distance includes a 375m swim circuit, 10km bike route and 2.5km running path. Those looking for a high-endurance challenge should sign up for the Sprint, which features a 750m swim, 20km bike route and 5km run. If you want to participate with colleagues or friends, sign up for the team challenge, where groups of three can race the Sprint course.

The Grit + Tonic Triathlon in Hatta

Image Credit:

When: November 13, 7.30am

If you are an athlete looking for the ultimate sports challenge, UAE’s most trying triathlon, Grit + Tonic Triathlon, is one you should try in Hatta. Experience the landscape as you swim through the Hatta Dam, bike across the tarred roads of Generator Hill, and run up some of the steepest inclines to push your limits. The entry fee includes electronic timing, a training t-shirt, finisher's medal, a downloadable certificate and fruits and refreshments.

The Skechers Performance Run

When: November 13, timing TBC

A fun day out for the whole family, the Skechers Performance Run starts off a series of six community races on November 13. Open to all ages and abilities, the distance categories covered are 2.5km, as well as 5km and 10km options for the more sports-savvy participants.

After the races, breakfast boxes will be handed out to each contestant and the award ceremony will take place. Held at The Ripe Market over by the Dubai Police Academy, the route promises to be safe and entertaining.

The La Mer Open Water Swim

Image Credit: dubaifitnesschallenge.com/

When: November 14, 7.30am

Swim your way through the Arabian Gulf with 200m, 400m, 800m or 1600m (1 mile) circuits or take part in a fun team relay. This race is open to swimmers of all ages, and even families can get in on the excitement with special discounts. Attractive prizes are distributed to the first, second and third place winners in every age category.

The Al Marmoom Dune Run

Image Credit: dubaifitnesschallenge.com/

When: November 20 at 6.30am

Organised by the Dubai Sports Council, this five-kilometre race across hard and soft sand is open to those above 15 years and older. Participants can opt to run in either the elite category, which starts at 6.45am, or open category, which follows at 7am. Trophies will be presented to the winners and first two runners-up among the male and female contestants.

The Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai

Image Credit: dubaifitnesschallenge.com/

When: November 27, at 7am

The Dubai Run brings another all-inclusive running experience to the city streets. Whatever your experience or level of fitness, just make sure you’re warmed up, hydrated and ready to run.

Participants can choose their preferred distance and access a free 28-day coaching programme to get ready for the event. Options include a 2km, a 5km or a 10km run.

The Spinneys Family Fun Run 3

Image Credit: dubaifitnesschallenge.com/

When: November 28, at 7am

If the little ones have a lot of energy, consider signing the whole family up for a free community race at Dubai Silicon Oasis. The third Spinneys Family Fun Run is inviting all ages and levels of runners to make the most of Dubai's winter weather. You can start with the single 2.2km lap to get into the racing spirit or dial up the stakes on the 4.4km route. After you're done, make your way to the Run Village to explore all the products on offer and enjoy a snack.

Free classes

Now is your chance to take advantage of free classes. You can literally do a different one each day. This means that DFC participants have even more reason to stay charged and smash their goals, fitness venues and professionals across Dubai will offer over 2,000 classes throughout the month. The city’s burgeoning health and wellness industry will also be actively involved with free check-ups, information sessions, classes and much more throughout the 30 days.

Free classes include a range of options from HIIT and Yoga, to renting out a tennis court or paddle boarding for free.

Virtual classes

Bringing added flexibility and remote access to ensure anyone, anytime, anywhere can stay motivated throughout the month, DFC 2020 has curated a wide range of premium fitness content to help participants craft their individualised fitness programme.

The 2020 edition marks the return of the “Find Your 30” virtual content hub and the “Etisalat City is a Gym” virtual map of unique workout locations in partnership with leading instructors. For the first time, participants can unlock a world of workout programmes, wellness materials and more with free, 30-day access to leading global fitness apps, while also keeping their at-home fitness in check with more than 200, daily, online live virtual sessions from Studio TV – be it HIIT, Yoga, indoor cycle, Barre and Pilates; all for free, available through the DFC website.

Access to fitness apps for free