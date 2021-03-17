Dubai: One of the world’s culinary masterminds, Chef Massimo Bottura, returns to the UAE in March to host three spectacular dinners and his hugely popular laid-back Saturday lunch, Torno Sabato, on March 18, 19, and 20. Torno Subito at W Dubai, will see Massimo himself host authentic Italian feasts over the course of three days.
Massimo’s dinner includes an eight-course menu for Dh690 per person, and features a selection of traditional Italian dishes, starting with ‘Piadina on the Beach’, served with warm Piadina bread, smoked veal, squacquerone cheese and aromatic salad. Other dishes include ‘Il Re Granchio’, a king crab salad with yoghurt, red cabbage, and green apple ceviche, ‘Merluzzo Spring in Green’, served with roasted wild cod fish, green bagna cauda sauce, spring vegetables and black truffle, and ‘Wagyu!’, a glazed Wagyu flank steak, with a balsamic and cacao sauce. For something sweet, foodies can indulge in different textures of coconut with ‘Cocco Bello’ and a refreshing limoncello ice cream, also known as ‘Sorrento Baba’.
On March 20 diners can experience Torno Subito’s popular Saturday lunch offering, Torno Sabato. For Dh499 per person, inclusive of food and selected house beverages, diners can experience a sharing-style lunch. Dishes include aperitivo bites, ‘Milanese O Bolognese’, with breaded veal tenderloin, tartara sauce, roasted potato and tomoato salad, ‘Risotto Seppie E Piselli’, served with green peas, cuttlefish, lemon and bottarga, and a ‘Focaccia Club Sandwich.’ Diners can enjoy the sweetest of finishes with ‘Pink Banana’, a sweet caramal banana mousse, served with Tonka beans and salted caramel crumble.
Over the three days, guests will be able to experience Torno Subito’s playful Italian Riviera vibe, take in the stunning views of Dubai’s skyline, while enjoying an array of dishes, carefully prepared by one of the world’s greatest chefs.
Key information:
Where: Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm
When: 18, 19, and 20 March 2021 from 7.30pm to 11pm
Price: Dh690 per person, inclusive of food only, lunch at Dh499 per person inclusive of food and selected house beverages