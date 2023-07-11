Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is headed to Abu Dhabi this year, a press release from Live Nation Middle East announced on Tuesday.
The world-renowned singer is expected to perform live at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in October. Puth will be belting out his best work as part of his tour - The "Charlie" Live Experience.
The concert is set for October 1. The rates and timings are not out yet. Tickets for the concert will go on sale on July 14, 12pm.
The 31-year-old started his tour in May and is expected to wrap North American performances up in July. The singer is known for his chart-topping music and most recently his work with K-Pop stars Jimin, Jvke, and Muni Long for the latest in The Fast and the Furious franchise, the Fast X.
Puth's music found viral fame in his first song for the franchise, See You Again with Wiz Khalifa. In 2022, the star also worked on a single, Left and Right, with BTS star Jungkook which was released as part of his album 'CHARLIE'.
Puth's collaborations, in particular, have found major success. His remix of "I Hope" with Gabby Barrett earned him his fourth top 10 track on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Billboard "Adult Pop Songs" chart.
Puth also co-wrote and produced the record-breaking single "Stay" by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber. The song made history by spending eleven consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Global 200 chart, marking a monumental achievement in Puth's career.