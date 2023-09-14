Dubai: Banyan Tree Group announced in a major deal on Thursday that the luxury hospitality group will take over and replace Caesars Palace Dubai on Bluewaters Island.
The group added that the repositioned resort will feature 179 rooms, including 30 suites and a brand-new four-bedroom villa with its own private entrance, pool and beach.
The Bluewater Island houses more than 150 retail and dining concepts, located under the impressive Ain Dubai. The island makes for an iconic Dubai landscape view.
Banyan Tree Dubai will open later this year with 96 one to four-bedroom private residences, a statement from the hospitality firm added.
As part of a long-term strategic partnership agreement between Accor and Banyan Tree Group signed in 2016, Banyan Tree Dubai will be co-managed by Banyan Tree Group and Ennismore, following a similar operational model applied in Banyan Tree La Cigale Doha, Qatar and Banyan Tree AlUla, Saudi Arabia.