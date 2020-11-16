There will also be shopping deals of up to 75 per cent off to celebrate the special day

Dubai: The city is set to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Oman’s National Day, which falls on November 18, with celebrations across multiple family-oriented landmarks in the city; showcasing the depth of the historical relations and the strong bonds that bring together the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman.

With the reopening of borders between the two countries, Omanis travelling to Dubai during this period, as well as residents and all other tourists can enjoy special activations and retail promotions across the city.

The line-up of activations and activities in celebration of Oman’s National Day includes the following:

Shopping deals

Shoppers at Dubai Festival City Mall can take advantage of the promotions of up to 75 per cent off across a wide range of merchandise including watches and jewelry currently offer shoppers the chance to buy one watch and get two free, with promotions ranging between 25 to 70 percent off. Pandora also offers a range of gifts at reduced prices while The Watch House and Al Huzaifa Furniture are offering 25 to 70 percent off. Annabelle offers promotions of 50 percent off on specific clothes, while Crystal Gallery and Dubai Garden Center offer partial promotions from 25 to 75 percent off, and Muji is offering 25 percent off on certain products. Better Life, a leading consumer electronics store has many offers on purchases. Shoppers visiting The Face Shop can enjoy 30 percent off on specific products of perfumes, and optical shop Vision Express is offering 25 to 70 percent off on their products.

Burj Khalifa

Spectators can enjoy watching the most famous landmark in Dubai, Burj Khalifa, celebrate Oman’s National Day as it illuminates in the colors of the Omani flag - red, white and green - as an expression of the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries. This can be viewed on November 18.

Burj Al Arab

Burj Al Arab will also be decorated with the colors of the Omani flag to celebrate this occasion, which embodies 50 years of renaissance. The hotel will illuminate on November 18 from 7pm until 11pm.

Dubai Frame

The Dubai Frame will light up in colors of the Omani flag to celebrate the National Day, as an expression of the great achievements of the Sultanate of Oman. The display on Dubai Frame will be on November 18 from 6pm to 9pm.

The Palm Fountain

The Palm Fountain, the world’s largest fountain located at The Pointe, will also come alive to the theme of Oman National Day on November 18. Visitors to The Pointe can watch the fountain sway to the Oman National Day theme at different times between 7pm to 10.30pm.

The Imagine Show

Dubai Festival City Mall will host an exclusive Oman National Day themed edition, its record-breaking laser and light show at Festival Bay.

