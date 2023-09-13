Sharjah: Bounce, the indoor entertainment venue, announced that it will open a 2,000-square-metre location – its fifth in the UAE – in Sharjah’s Aljada’s world-class, multi-use community.
The announcement this week added that the new location will also have a miniBOUNCE Zone – an adventure playground where jumpers up to age six can develop balance, coordination, and confidence in addition to motor skills.
The zone will have a ball pit, slides, a rainbow net, mini trampolines, play structures, and a mini air bag.
The venue will feature classic Bounce activities, including indoor trampolines, Cliff Jump, Infinity Wall, Dodgeball, Giant Air Bag and a brand-new X Run.
Location: Al Jada, Muweilah Commercial, Sharjah, Cost: Starts at Dh80 per person for one hour