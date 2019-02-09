The day of romance is upon us once again. From experiences to splurge on to keeping things on the down-low (including your pockets), check out the Gulf News tabloid! ultimate guide to spending the day with your Valentine.
—————————————————
Dh49-Dh299
Strings, Shafqat Amanat Ali Live
Pakistani pop-rock band Strings and popular singer Shafqat Amanat Ali will perform at a Valentine’s Day concert a day after the day of romance.
The Valentine Day concert, titled ‘It’s All For Love’, will take place in front of the Raj Mahal Theatre at the theme park.
Cost: Tickets for the concert start at Dh49 and are available online.
Details: At Bollywood Parks. Concert starts at 8pm.
Spice Island
Taste Cupid-themed appetisers, sizzling roasts, desserts and more across five live cooking stations.
Cost: Dh234, with soft beverages; Dh302 with house beverages; Dh360 with premium beverages.
Details: February 14 and 15 from 6.30pm to 11.30pm.
Riva Ristorante
With modern European cuisine, indulge in chilled appetisers including salmon gravlax, a beet-cured delicacy accompanied by a piquant fennel salad and capers, tuna carpaccio drizzled with a sun-dried tomato vinaigrette, or a grilled tomato soup. Mains include prawn cannelloni, pan-seared duck breast or roasted vegetable lasagne.
Cost: Dh249 per couple, without beverages.
Details: At Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, from 6pm until midnight.
Casa de Tapas
From flamenco dancers to live DJ to themed sharing platters, the Spanish restaurant and bar is ready for the day of romance.
Cost: Dh169 for a themed sharing platter and sharing cocktail.
Details: At Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.
Qwerty
Culinary hotspot Qwerty has a three-course Valentine’s menu specially created by Chef Candice. Dishes include burrata, moules-frites and chocolate molten lava cake.
Cost: Dh299 per couple, which includes a bottle of grape.
Details: 6pm onwards at Media One Hotel.
Radisson Blu Al Ain
Indulge in a four-course set menu dinner in the garden or book a cabana to enjoy the stars in a cosy and romantic atmosphere.
Cost: Dh250 soft beverages package for couples and Dh500 for private cabanas.
Details: At the Radisson Blu Al Ain.
Parmigiana Restaurant
The Italian restaurant is serving a special four-course set menu with traditional favourites.
Cost: Dh179 net per person with soft beverages; Dh219 net per person with house beverages.
Details: On February 14, from 7pm to 11pm at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi.
——————————————————
Dh300-Dh499
Carnival by Tresind
The contemporary Indian restaurant is offering packages with a set menu that fuses eastern flavours with western influences.
Cost: Dh 395++ per couple with soft beverages; Dh545++ per couple with grape beverages; Dh595++ per couple with mixers.
Details: At the Podium Level, Burj Daman, DIFC, Dubai.
The Retreat Palm Dubai
Head to this wellness retreat, tucked away on The Palm Jumeirah where you can book out a private cabana overlooking the beach. You can also book a private dinner under the stars with a four-course menu served on the pool deck.
Cost: Dh399 per couple of the cabana rental, with Dh200 food and beverage credit. Dinner priced at Dh350 per couple.
Details: The Retreat Palm Dubai until February 28, from 9am until 6pm for the cabana and 7pm until 11pm for dinner.
Roxy Cinemas
If you fancy a romantic movie date, then opt for the couple’s combo at Roxy Cinemas. The deal includes two platinum tickets with a set menu for movies including ‘Alita’ and the classic romcom, ‘Notting Hill’. The deal includes a starter, a main and dessert.
Cost: Dh300 for two platinum tickets, two starters, one sharing main course, two desserts and two mocktails.
Details: On February 13 and 14. Timings available on the website.
Liwan
Enjoy a candlelit buffet dinner with a selection of seafood and international delicacies on the menu, including fresh oysters, poached shellfish, paella and more. Finish off with a dessert spread featuring Swiss made chocolates, an Oreo cheese cake and more.
Cost: Dh450 per couple, including soft drinks and a red rose.
Details: From 7pm to 11pm at Swissotel Al Ghurair.
Toro + KO
Opened by celebrity Chef Ken Oringer and entrepreneur Will Malnati, the award-winning Spanish tapas restaurant is offering a five-course set menu for Valentine’s Day.
Cost: Dh399 per couple, including a glass of bubbles.
Details: From 6pm on February 14 at City Walk, Dubai.
Kiyi
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Turkish flair with a traditional Imperial Ottoman setting. A special set menu includes dishes served in earthenware such as Keci Peynirli Pancar; honey-glazed beetroot salad with goat cheese and orange segment topped with toasted almond flakes. Another delicacy is Kaz Cigerli Ordekli Ic Pilav; a slow-roasted duck breast with dark pilaf, mixed with foie gras and black current, served with apricot-glazed baby carrots. A private dining room, along with a dedicated butler service and your own oud musician also available.
Cost: Dh450 per couple, with soft beverages; Dh650 per couple with a bottle of bubbles and Dh1,500 per couple for the private dining room experience. At the Fairmont Ajman from 6pm until 1am.
Miss Tess
The Asian street-food kitchen & bar at Taj Dubai is cooking up a romantic evening with a side of quirky performances. On offer is a three-course menu with a choice of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Highlights include the love maki with seared salmon belly, crab, cucumber and avocado and the Tom Yam Goong with fresh prawn, galangal, kaffir lime leaves and chilli.
Cost: Dh498 per couple, including a welcome drink and two beverages per couple.
Details: From 6pm until 11pm at Taj Dubai.
Dine Under The Stars
This pop-up by the poolside offers a three-course meal hand-picked by the executive chef. Dishes include French onion soup, antipasti platter, a seafood mix grill or vegetable lasagna. A chef’s dessert platter will seal the evening meal.
Cost: Dh499 per couple, inclusive of a red rose.
Details: At the M Hotel Downtown by Millennium.
——————————————————————
Dh500-Dh799
Tresind
Indulge in an Indian gastronomic experience under the trained eye of Chef Himanshu Saini with the food coming with a side of theatrics.
Cost: Dh500++ per couple (excluding beverages), non-vegetarian or vegetarian for lunch and dinner.
Details: At the Nassima Royal hotel on Shaikh Zayed Road.
Play Restaurant & Lounge
The restaurant is offering a tasting menu with welcome drinks, starters including steamed edamame, salmon Tataki, Wagyu pita and sushi galore. A live saxophonist and vocalist will also perform.
Cost: Dh700 per couple with a welcome drink and Dh950 per couple, including bubbles.
Details: At The H Hotel from 6pm until 2am.
Observatory Bar & Grill
Celebrate V-Day with a four-course menu overlooking the Dubai Marina skyline and The Palm Jumeirah. Ladies will receive a special surprise.
Cost: Dh600 per couple for food only. Dh700 per couple with grape pairing.
Details: At the Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites.
LookUp Rooftop Bar
For a Valentine’s Day with a view, guests can take in the sights of the Burj Khalifa and the city skyline for a picture-perfect evening. The romantic setting includes a private cabana, with a picnic spread including charcuterie, cheese, and grape with a turquoise pool makes for a relaxed setting.
Cost: Dh500 for a Valentine’s Box including a bottle of sparkling grape.
Details: At La Ville Hotel & Suites.
Marina Social
Marina Social, the British restaurant concept by Michelin-starred Chef Jason Atherton is hosting a bespoke four-course menu with canapes to share, smoked chicken, leek and foie gras salad of French beans and beef Wellington served with roasted potatoes and glazed carrots, to name a few. Dessert includes the a pear and white chocolate cheesecake.
Cost: Dh895 per couple, and Dh1,295 with grape pairing.
Details: From 7pm until 11pm at InterContinental Dubai Marina.
Bombay Brasserie
Chef Ajay Negi has created a special menu for the occasion with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Dishes on the menu include truffle gucchi paneer, khurmani ke kofta and strawberry malai sandwich.
Cost: Dh699 per couple, including free flowing grape beverage and bubbles.
Details: From 7pm until midnight.
Zeta Restaurant and Lounge
Indulge in a four-course menu, with front row seats overlooking the Burj Khalifa and on level with The Dubai Fountain. Live saxophonists to set the mood.
Cost: Dh650 per couple, inclusive of a four-course menu, soft beverages, a box of homemade chocolates and red rose; Dh1,000 per couple inclusive of sparkling house beverages. A la carte also available.
Details: From February 13 until 16, from 6.30pm to 11pm.
Amal
The Indian restaurant is offering a romantic six-course meal for two, featuring potato sphere chaat, vermicelli prawn with chilli chicken, chakundari sea bream, chargrilled lamb chops in Punjabi bhuna sauce, and mousse dessert.
Cost: Dh500 per couple and Dh700 for non-vegetarian.
Details: At the Armani Hotel, from 6.30pm until 11.30pm.
Azure Restaurant
Romance your loved one on the Waldorf seafront and indulge in a captivating evening with a specially designed Italian menu.
Cost: Dh500 per couple, excluding taxes, and includes a glass of pink bubbly.
Details: At Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, available between February 14 and 16.
L’Olivo
The Italian restaurant is taking romance to the next level with its 14 X 14 dinner featuring 14 courses inspired by the 14 lines of a sonnet. True romantics can dine by candlelight, complemented by classical music.
Cost: From Dh599 per couple for soft beverages and Dh699 per couple inclusive of house drinks.
Details: At Rixos The Palm.
Doors Freestyle Grill
The new Turkish fusion fine dining concept at Al Seef has launched its special Valentine’s menu, available for the entire month of February. The set menu includes salads, a love potion mocktail and a main course heavy on grills that includes lamb sheesh kebabs and chops, beef striploin, shawarma and more. The restaurant is also giving away a trip to Turkey for two. To participate, you need to take a picture or video at Doors and upload a social media post tagging the official Instagram handle and Facebook page of the restaurant.
Cost: Dh689 per couple.
Details: On Al Seef Street, until February 28 from 1pm until 1am.
Le Chalet
Couples can dine on the pristine beach at Hilton Al Hamra with a three-course set dinner paired with two glasses of bubbly.
Cost: Dh550 per couple.
Details: From 7pm until 11pm at Hilton Al Hamra Golf & Beach Resort.
Galvin Bistrot & Bar
With its popular French Bistrot cuisine and with signature dishes such as Bouillabaisse, Beef Bourguignon and Moules Mariniere, Galvin Bistrot & Bar is offering a five-course set menu to make that evening special for your loved one.
Cost: Dh650 per couple, including selected house beverages.
Details: From on February 14 at the City Walk, Dubai.
Lima Dubai
The authentic Peruvian restaurant, known for its ceviches and signature dishes such as braised octopus and Lomo steak huancaina, is serving up its contemporary cuisine as a five-course set menu.
Cost: Dh550 per couple, including select house beverages.
Details: From 6pm on February 14 at City Walk, Dubai.
The Copper Lobster
The five-course set menu at the resort’s signature restaurant starts with an Aphrodisiac punch; Dibba Bay oysters with ponzu eggplants, followed by Romeo & Giulietta — a crudo of tuna and mahimahi with puffed quinoa and lime marmalade. Main course is a duo of wagyu beef fillet and butter poached lobster.
Cost: Dh699 per couple.
Details: From 7pm to 11pm at the Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort.
——————————————————
Dh800-Dh999
Thiptara
Surrounded by the Burj Lake, with unparalleled views of The Dubai Fountain, this alfresco waterfront Thai restaurant is serving a five-course set menu with a centrepiece arrangement. All guests will receive a special complimentary jar of Valentine sweets.
Cost: Dh800 per couple with house beverages and Dh1,370 per couple, inclusive of a bottle of bubbles.
Details: At The Palace, Downtown from 6pm to 11.30pm.
Lapita
Sail away in a romantic gondola cruise at the Polynesian-themed Lapita Hotel at Dubai Parks and Resorts. It all starts with a welcome to the resort before being escorted to a specially curated al fresco dining venue under the stars. Couples can also turn it into an overnight staycation for an additional cost, which includes Hawaiian treatments at the hotel’s spa and breakfast the next morning.
Cost: Dh850 per couple, increasing to Dh1,815 for the overnight experience.
Details: At the Lapita Hotel, Dubai Parks and Resorts.
99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant
The Abu Dhabi fine-dining hot-spot is inviting couples to indulge in a nine-course offering, topped off with a complimentary bottle of bubbles.
Cost: Dh999 per couple.
Details: From 8pm until midnight at The Galleria, Four Seasons, Abu Dhabi.
3in1
Indulge in a candlelit dinner in an exclusive private cabana by the pool or under the stars on the terrace. The set menu includes starters such as tea smoked salmon with potato salad, fried goat cheese served with roasted beet, beef fillet steak and more. After dinner, you can participate in the Valentine’s special trivia for a chance to win a one-night stay.
Cost: Dh998 per couple, including soft beverages and Dh1,198 per person including a bottle of bubbles. Additional Dh250 applicable for cabana bookings.
Details: At Vida Downtown from 8pm.
—————————————————————
Money is no object
Prime68
Elevate love with incredible views from the 68th floor of the JW Marriott Marquis. Sip a welcome glass of bubbly, followed by a five-course set menu to top the evening off.
Cost: Dh1,200 per couple and Dh1,400 for a table by the window.
Details: At the JW Marriott Marquis from 6pm to 11.30pm.
QE2
Step aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 for a romantic adventure. The Heart of the Ocean experience is set at the bow of the ship where couples are welcomed by a candlelit table setting and an ice cold bottle of bubbly. Live classical music serenades the couple as they enjoy a delectable five-course meal. A butler is on hand to ensure that the entire evening is magical.
Couples will have their photograph taken on the part of the ship made famous by Kate Winslet’s ‘flying’ scene in Hollywood blockbuster, ‘Titanic’, and a picture presented to them at the end of the evening.
After the meal, the couple gets to spend the night in a Superior Room followed by breakfast the next morning.
Cost: Dh3,938 for a couple, inclusive of five-course meal, one bottle of bubbly per couple, a printed photograph, a night stay for two in a Superior Room and breakfast.
Details: 8pm onwards. The Heart of the Ocean experience is limited to only 12 reservations and will be booked on a first-come-first-serve basis.
At.mosphere Restaurant
Treat your loved one to a special experience in the tallest building in the world. Expert chefs will cook up a meal while you enjoy panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline. The evening is completed with live music from a resident violinist.
Cost: Lunch is Dh450 per person minimum spend, on non-window tables; Dh500 per person minimum spend, on window tables; Dinner: Dh750 per person (early-bird) or Dh950 per person, non-window tables; Dh950 per person (early-bird) or Dh1,150 per person, window tables.
Details: February 14 to 16 from 12.30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11.30pm.
Chalet Berezka
Chalet Berezka at the Palm Jumeirah’s newest hotspot, The Pointe is offering a five-course menu with a bottle of bubbles to share. Take in the views of the Atlantis, The Palm whilst you dine on Stracciatella soup with tomatoes and basil and grilled avocado and crabmeat.
Cost: At Dh1,000 per couple.
Details: At The Pointe, The Palm Jumeirah.
Majlis Golf Course
Couples looking for some pampering can start the evening with a chauffeur driven escort to the Emirates Golf Club, where a glass of premium bubbles will greet them on arrival. The table setting is under a decorated canopy, with views of the lake, fountain and Clubhouse. Guests can indulge in a five-course gourmet dinner, paired with reds and whites, and served by a personal butler.
Cost: Dh1,250 per couple including transport.
Details: At Majlis Golf Course, Emirates Golf Club from 6pm.
Sunset Supper on the Helipad
Not for the faint-hearted, 10 couples will be able to experience a unique Valentine’s Day Sunset Supper — 255 metres in the air. With ambience created by the sounds of live saxophone, free flowing bubbles, canapes and the view from an active helipad, this will be a night to remember.
Cost: Dh2,000 per couple, including canapes and bubbly.
Details: On February 14, 90 minutes during sunset at the St Regis Abu Dhabi.