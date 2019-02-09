The new Turkish fusion fine dining concept at Al Seef has launched its special Valentine’s menu, available for the entire month of February. The set menu includes salads, a love potion mocktail and a main course heavy on grills that includes lamb sheesh kebabs and chops, beef striploin, shawarma and more. The restaurant is also giving away a trip to Turkey for two. To participate, you need to take a picture or video at Doors and upload a social media post tagging the official Instagram handle and Facebook page of the restaurant.