This is an event we eagerly wait for every year - exciting moments, nail-biting finishes and lots of ups and downs on the points table.
Regardless of who you support, watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a big screen with screaming fans all around is a thrilling experience. Looking for a restaurant/bar to watch the matches? We've jotted down a list of the best ones, so all you've got to do is pick one and cheer your favourite team!
Qube Sports Bar
Catch the entire season live at the bar’s giant four-sided Qube projectors and high-definition screens. When you are not following the action, challenge your mates to a round of pool or foosball, enjoy the exciting beverage menu or savour a variety of delicious exotic fare that pays homage to Indian cuisine.
Deals Starting at Dh145 for combo of five hops and a main dish.
Venue Qube Sports Bar, The Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Shiba, Dubai
Call 04 381 3300; WhatsApp 056 525 4040
Kempinski Cricket Lounge
Have fun in a premium indoor and outdoor lounge with LED screens, DJ, fan merchandise, and more. Social distancing and sanitisation protocols will be strictly enforced.
Venue Second floor, Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates
Call 04 4095 222
Kickers Sports Bar
With a relaxed and welcoming theme, it's the perfect venue to enjoy a few beverages with family (little ones are welcome too!), and a great location for meeting friends or work colleagues while taking in your favourite sporting event on one of the many large screens. Don't miss the classic pub grub and exciting beverage promotions.
Deals A Bucket of Hops - Dh100 to 150; Hops Tower - Dh150; Pint of Hops - Dh25 to 31.50; Bottle of Spirit - Starting from Dh450.
Venue Kickers Sports Bar, Dubai Sports City
Call 04 448 1001 to book a table, or fill in the form
WHERE TO ORDER
