Dubai: Antika Bar is re-opening this week with the lively entertainment and contemporary Levantine cuisine it has become renowned for. The restaurant and lounge pays tribute to the timeless arts of the Levant region, while remaining fully compliant with the health and safety regulations of Dubai Municipality.
Inspired by the hidden theatres of 1950’s Lebanon, the plush interiors are comfortable yet classic in style; filled with antique relics, rich detailing and a stage in center position that ensures all guests can watch the live shows without interruption. Serving a fusion of modern Arabic cuisine, the Antika Bar menu incorporates flavours from across the Middle East with Dubai’s most popular plates.
Antika Bar features a weekly schedule of exciting events, including a popular ladies’ night every Wednesday with a contemporary blend of Arabic and European classic, singalong sounds, as well as three complimentary glasses and a 30 per cent reduction on food for all women throughout the evening.
Guests can also enjoy after-work beverages and catch-up with friends at Antika Bar’s Happy Hour, from 5pm to 8pm daily. The curated menu includes selected hand-crafted beverages for Dh30, a sharing platter of food for Dh30 and a 30 per cent discount across the restaurant menu.
Once restrictions have lifted, Antika Bar will resume live performances including live DJs, singers, dancers and traditional musicians.
Key info:
Location: Floor 1, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, from 5pm to 3am (closed on Sundays)
Price: A la Carte menu from Dh35