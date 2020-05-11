Image Credit: Tony Cenicola/The New York Times

Hunkering down at home has come with a resurgence of handicrafts like flower pressing and natural dyeing. This craft renaissance also includes papier-mache, which some clever and coordinated folks are using not only to pass the time but to cope. Introducing "coronatas," pinatas in the shape of a coronavirus particle. Here's how to make your own coronata using a few items you probably have at home.

You'll need:

- newspaper (torn or cut into strips)

- A balloon

- White flour

- Yarn or string

- Pipe cleaners

A simple no-cook paste calls for 1 part white flour and 1 1/2 parts room-temperature water. Use a glass or metal container, which will be easier to clean than plastic. Whisk the mixture until it's almost the consistency of glue. If needed, add more water or flour. For best results, store your paste in the fridge for a few hours or overnight.

Inflate a balloon to the size you'd like your sphere to be and tie it closed. (If you don't have a balloon handy, you could stuff a plastic bag with crumpled newspapers to achieve a circular shape.)

Take your newspaper and tear or cut it into strips. You'll need more strips than you think. For the perfectionists, the smaller the strips, the less bumpy your papier-mâchE form will be.

Dip each strip, one at a time, in the paste until it's soaked through. Pull the strip between your thumb and forefinger to remove excess globs of paste.

Layer each strip onto the balloon until one side is completely covered. If you want to stuff your pinata with goodies, leave a small area of the balloon (or plastic bag) uncovered.

Balance your balloon inside a cup or mug to repeat step 3 on the other side.

Repeat steps 3 and 4 until you have two or three layers of newspaper strips plastered onto the balloon. Let each layer dry completely before adding another.

Pop the balloon through the small hole you left uncovered and remove it. If you're eager to get to the destruction part, we don't blame you. Feel free to skip the rest of this step. But, if you have leftover Halloween candy lying around, it would come in handy. Fill the form with your choice of treats. (If your coronata is supersized, this could mean rolls of toilet paper).

Jen Percy, a Brooklyn, New York-based journalist interviewed by Styles, made a coronata for her boyfriend's birthday and stuffed it with slips of paper that prescribed activities for the couple to do together.

When you're set, cover the hole with cardboard and masking tape.

You've probably seen renderings of the coronavirus, most of which depict it as a gray mass with red rounded spokes. But here's where you can get creative. Use paint or construction paper to add pops of color.

For the spokes, get crafty with what you have on hand. You can fasten red pipe cleaners around your virus. You can tape empty toilet paper rolls to the ball and cover with red tissue paper, paint or markers.

Don't let these directions limit your coronata. Make it as unique as you are.