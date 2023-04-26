Dubai: UAE residents can now officially ‘Adopt an Animal’ at The Green Planet Dubai, a tropical rainforest home to over 3,000 plants and animals across four indoor rainforest levels.
Through this initiative, animal lovers will be able to adopt Lemon the sloth, Kendrick the lemur, Amal the slow loris, Goldie the blue and gold macaw, and Coco the toco toucan for the duration of one year.
The adopted animals will be under the expert care of the trained individuals at The Green Planet.
Through this program, The Green Planet parents would be contributing to the conservation and education initiatives by helping to conserve, breed, and preserve the species and their natural habitats as well as assisting in the animals’ welfare by donating to the wildlife sanctuary, the rehabilitation programs, veterinary requirements, and contributing to the provision of general animal needs.
When you adopt, you get goodies as well including an adoption certificate, a letter about the animal with a picture, a keychain, one or two single use general admission tickets with 1 year validity and a recycled and reusable bag.