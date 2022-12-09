Abu Dhabi: CLYMB Abu Dhabi announced on Friday that they hosted Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan along with a group of professional skydivers on Thursday to attempt breaking four Guinness World Records.
Sheikh Khalifa and the group of skydivers succeeded in breaking four Guinness World Records including ‘Largest head-down vertical skydiving formation in an indoor wind tunnel’, 'largest head-up vertical skydiving formation in an indoor wind tunnel’, ‘largest skydiving belly formation in an indoor wind tunnel’ and ‘Most skydivers in a wind tunnel’ with a number of skilled skydivers.
Home to the world’s largest indoor flight chamber, CLYMB Abu Dhabi is touted as the region’s ultimate indoor adventure hub featuring a heart-pumping indoor skydiving experience like no other.
Located at Clymb Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, just minutes away from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, you can try various thrilling activities here.