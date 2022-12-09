Clymb world records
Sheikh Khalifa and the group of skydivers succeeded in breaking four world records at Clymb Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: CLYMB Abu Dhabi announced on Friday that they hosted Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan along with a group of professional skydivers on Thursday to attempt breaking four Guinness World Records.

Sheikh Khalifa and the group of skydivers succeeded in breaking four Guinness World Records including ‘Largest head-down vertical skydiving formation in an indoor wind tunnel’, 'largest head-up vertical skydiving formation in an indoor wind tunnel’, ‘largest skydiving belly formation in an indoor wind tunnel’ and ‘Most skydivers in a wind tunnel’ with a number of skilled skydivers.

Home to the world’s largest indoor flight chamber, CLYMB Abu Dhabi is touted as the region’s ultimate indoor adventure hub featuring a heart-pumping indoor skydiving experience like no other.

Located at Clymb Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, just minutes away from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, you can try various thrilling activities here. 

Abu Dhabi: Skydiving inside the world’s biggest wind tunnel