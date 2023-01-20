Abu Dhabi: Yas Island Abu Dhabi is offering fans a 'Dinner and Show' package to enjoy Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ show on February 22.
With tickets on sale this week, guests can reserve their seats to watch a world-class stand-up comedy performance and avail the Dinner and Show package, valid from 21 – 23 February.
Each offer purchased includes an event ticket and dinner for two, which can be availed with three categories only. Packages ranged from Dh1,458 to Dh1,898 per package, for the best-in-class viewing and dining experience this season.
The Dinner and Show Package is non-refundable and does not include a hotel stay.