It's the weekend and there's plenty of fun things on the agenda

Travel to Germany with Cinema Akil

Cinema Akil, Dubai's only independent cinema, takes you on a journey to Germany through the big screen. A summer-long series of timeless German classics and contemporary favourites. In partnership with the Goethe-Institut Gulf-Region, the event will feature four films, classic and contemporary, that will run from September 4 to October 1. The movies are Wim Wenders' 1976 acclaimed classic, Kings of the Road, then Fatih Akin's Goodbye Berlin, then an adaptation from Wolfgang Herrndorf's bestselling novel Tschick (Why We Took the Car) and finally the supremely feminist The Ticket of No Return.

Location: Al Serkal Avenue

Cost: Dh52.50

Head to a rooftop party this Thursday

Paros, the Mediterranean inspired rooftop bar and restaurant at the Taj Hotel JLT is launching an ‘island in the sky’ party that takes place every Thursday starting this weekend. Overlooking panoramic views of the entire city, the concept, which is called Nisi on 46 is a socially distant rooftop party with a live performance and resident DJ. Join the Nisi Natives and experience a selection of signature house beverages with three for Dh99. There’s also a mezethes menu that combines Mediterranean flavours with influences from Southern Europe, the Levant, and the Middle East. Starting from Dh150, you can order three or more light bites including Cheese Saganaki, Salt and Pepper Calamari and Kadaifi Prawns. Let’s get the party started this weekend.

Location: JLT Cluster X

Cost: Free entry, Dh99 for 3 beverages

Timings: Thursday from 6pm to 3am

Or go to a Thursday night brunch at Social Company

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is kickstarting the Dubai weekend in style with a new Thursday evening brunch at Social Company. Running from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, the new ‘Social Brunch’ features sharing style platters and free-flowing beverages against a backdrop of live acoustic music from popular singer and guitarist, Khalil.

A trio of starter dishes includes Shrimp Avocado Cocktail, Chicken Caesar Salad, and Tomato Salad, with guests moving on to mains options Mushroom Risotto, Slow Roasted Chicken, Grilled Salmon and the Hasselback Potato and Rocket Salad, before an Instagram-worthy dessert platter finish of Mixed Berries, Mango Cheesecake and Fudge Cookie Brownies topped with Vanilla Ice Cream.

Location: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

Price: Dh259 per person

Timings: Every Thursday from 7.30pm to 10.30pm

Check out the brand new Bali inspired beachfront restaurant

A fresh new beachfront restaurant and bar, Koko Bay has just opened this week on the new West Beach development on Palm Jumeirah. Inspired by the beaches of Bali, Koko Bay offers both an indoor and an Alfresco toes in the sand dining experience with a modern Asian and European-influenced menu.

Location: Palm Jumeirah West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Cost: Dh

Timings: Saturday to Wednesday from 12pm to 12am and Thursday to Friday, 12pm to 1am

Alice in Wonderland month at Tania’s Teahouse

For the month of September Tania’s Teahouse is embracing the topsy turvy world that 2020 has brought. The cafe will be decked out in Alice in Wonderland themed decorations and launching a Limited Edition Menu. Characters making an appearance are the Cheshire Cat, the White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts and even Alice herself. The limited-edition menu includes a lot of ‘drink me, eat me’ themed food and beverages.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Road, near Al Thania

Cost: Approx. Dh120 for two

Timings: Daily from 9am to 8pm

Get quintessentially British with a Saturday roast

This weekend, Gary Rhode’s W1 restaurant will be hosting a “Rhoast” offering that includes all the best British classics. Take your pick of the Roast Beef, Leg of Lamb, Pork and Chicken, and a choice of scrumptious sides including the classic Yorkshire pudding and seasonal vegetables topped with lashings of gravy. Kick back and enjoy a relaxed Saturday Roast, with views of Dubai Marina, rounding off the weekend with arguably some of the most comforting comfort food.

Location: Rhodes W1, Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina

Price: Starting from Dh125 inclusive of all the accompaniments

Timings: Every Saturday from 1pm to 9pm

Depachica food hall welcomes new homegrown concept, Kushi by Reif

Depachika, Japanese inspired food hall at Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mal, has added an innovative and gastronomic brand to its portfolio of dining concepts. Kushi by Reif, a new eatery launched by Chef Reif Othman that features a compact menu of simple Japanese soul food, will be located at the basement-level food hall. Kushi by Reif’s menu of comfort dishes includes the chef’s Instagram-famous Japanese ‘sando’ sandwiches, kushi skewers, ramen, donburi rice bowls, gyoza dumplings, and a Dubai-first for Reif – fries with a choice of toppings. Those with a sweet tooth will still find Kushi’s signature Japanese spin on classic comfort cakes, like the sesame cheesecake, yuzu éclair with fresh cream, and the best-seller creation – his ‘toilet roll’ lemon and yuzu cake.

Location: Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah

Price: Ranges from Dh28 to Dh158

Timings: Daily from 10am to 12am

End the weekend with Secret Parties

Launching this Saturday and taking place every Saturday after, the biggest lifestyle brand in Dubai, Secret Parties have teamed up with one of the most talked-about nightspots in the region, 1Oak. Located in JW Marriot Marquis, this new Saturday soiree The Late Late Brunch, promises a great way end to the weekend. Between 8pm and 11pm, enjoy a three-course menu with unlimited wines and spirits, whilst listening to amazing music from resident DJ Lucasdirty, spinning everything to get you in the party mood. Dishes on the menu include; sushi rolls, flatbreads, burgers and salads. The menu includes sharing starters, one main and sharing desserts.

Location: 1Oak, JW Marriott Marquis

Cost: Dh275 for ladies and Dh375 for men,