Looking for a place to keep you kid busy and active during the winter holidays? Gulf News has put together a list of the top winter sports camps in Dubai that your child can take part in, to take full advantage of the winter holidays.
If your child loves: Football
Winter Football Camp at ESM
Award-winning ESM Football Academy’s Winter Camp is a safe, secure and incredibly fun way for boys and girls aged between 6 – 14 years-old to learn about football in their all-encompassing camp, which includes learning new position-specific skills, physical and mental training and competitive matches.
Offering great value, their football camp will be conducted by UEFA certified coaches at state-of-the-art pitches at GEMS Metropole School – Motor City. Campers will train from 9am – 1.30pm in a 1 Week Camp, starting from 16 December 2018 to 20 December 2018.
• Great Value and High Quality
• Improve your child’s football technique and game understanding.
• Team and individual focus through drills and matches
• Your child will enjoy fun-filled football activities with new friends.
• Dubai’s top UEFA qualified coaches.
Where: GEMS Metropole School
When: 16 December to 20 December
Price: Dh125/ Day | Dh525/Week
Offer: Get 10 per cent off – Use Code: GNFOOT
Email: football@esm.ae
Tel: 04-3697817
If your child loves: Tennis
CF Tennis Holiday Camp
This December, your child can take advantage of the CF Tennis Academy’s Winter Camps to progress at a rapid rate. These camps are designed to provide the greatest development of your child’s physical, mental, technical, and tactical performance levels. Sign up now for a full week or a single day!
Starting from Sunday 16 December - Thursday 3
January 2019, from 9am-12pm, available in various venues across the UAE. Their tennis camp provides young players ages 4-14 the opportunity to improve their tennis game, work hard, make new friends and have a lot of fun. Our accomplished pros have a passion for teaching kids and will help them take their game to the next level.
Where: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Wellington International School, Uptown School Mirdif, Greenfield Community School, Jumeirah Baccalaureate School, Metropole School
When: 16 December to 20 December
Price: Dh100/Day Dh500/Week
Email: info@cftennisacademy.com
Tel: 800-TENNIS (836647)
If your child loves: Cricket
ESM Cricket Academy
Let your child enjoy the winter break by joining an experienced cricket coaching team, at Dubai’s state-of-the-art youth cricket facility at GEMS Heritage Indian School and receive top-level coaching at their Winter Cricket Camp.
The innovative 2-week program covers all facets of cricket and is designed to improve your child's skills and maximize enjoyment. Week 1 sessions (Dec 16 – 20) will take place between 4pm-8pm, while Week 2 (Dec 23 -27th) will take place from 8am – 12pm.
Each 4-hour sessions includes:
• First class batting coaching
• Devoted training sessions for fast and slow/spin bowling
• Wicket-keeping,
• Fielding skills,
• Bowling machine and PitchVision sessions
• T20 Matches and Competition Scenarios
Where: GEMS Heritage Indian School, Dubailand
When: 16 of December - 27 of December
Price: Dh150/Day | Dh420/Week
Offer: Get 10 per cent off – Use Code: GNCRIC
Email: cricket@esm.ae
Tel: 04-3697817
If your child loves: Parkour
Parkour DXB Winter Camp
Parkour DXB offer 2 different camps for 2 different age groups! Each week of camp is structured with a curriculum and different concepts/techniques each day based on the elements of Parkour (Earth/Water/Air/Fire). Their instructors are professional, internationally certified parkour coaches to deliver high quality learning in a safe environment.
With these camps, your child will be developing integral parkour techniques while also learning various mental skills that will benefit them in all aspects of their life. The parkour mindset we implement will help your child become stronger, faster, safer movers and more helpful humans!
Where: Parkour DXB Al Qouz
When: 16 of December - 27 of December
Price: Dh1100/Week | Dh250/Day
Offer: Get 10 per cent off with a Siblings discount | : Get 10 per cent off if you book for both weeks
Book: http://www.parkour.ae/
Email: info@parkour.ae
Tel :800 PARKOUR (800-7275687)
If your child loves: Basketball
Winter Basketball Camp
ESM Basketball Academy’s Winter Camp is unlike any other in Dubai. They offer options for 1, 2, or 3-week basketball camps, that helps junior campers between the ages of 6-16 years of any skill level evolve.
Run by top certified FIBA coaches at a state-of-the-art court, their technical basketball camp instruction, rigorous drill sequences and guided game-situational play approach — combined with physical and mental conditioning - improve your child's skills over the holidays this winter break!
• Great Value and High Quality
• Top FIBA Qualified Coaches in Dubai
• Individual and Team scoring techniques and tactics
• Individual shooting and defensive playmaking
• Improve Hoops IQ and game understanding
• Your child will enjoy fun-filled basketball activities with new friends.
Where: GEMS Metropole School, Motor City
When: 16 December – 3 January
Price: Dh150/Day| Week 1: Dh600/Week | Week 2: Dh400/Week | Week 3: Dh500/Week
Offer: Get 10 per cent off – Use Code: GNBBALL
Email: basketball@esm.ae
Tel: 04-3697817
If your child loves: All sports
Multi-Activity Camp | ESM Holiday Camp
For even more fun over the festive season, why not sign your child up for the best multi-activity Winter Camp in Dubai? ESM Holiday Camps are the leading holiday camp providers for children aged 4-12 in the UAE. They have developed a strong reputation by constantly focusing on what parents and children want by creating a camp environment which encourages children to thrive, learn and develop whilst making friends and having fun.
Their award-winning Winter Camp programme in Dubai is designed to build confidence, friendships and skills. Regardless of whether your child is sporty or less outgoing, with over 16+ sports and arts activities and the best camp staff in Dubai, their program always brings the best out of every child.
Where: Across 16 Venues in Dubai
When: 16 December to 3 January
Price: Book 1-2 Weeks: Get 25 per cent off | Book 3 Weeks: Get 30 per cent off
Offer: Get Additional 5 per cent discount – Use Code: WCGN
Email: holidaycamp@esm.ae
Tel: 04-3697817