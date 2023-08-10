With the release of ‘Barbie’, an unprecedented pink mania has taken over across products. Head to any clothing store this summer to be hit with an explosion of pink. There are Barbie sneakers, Barbie backpacks, Barbie swimsuits, and Barbie hoodies for your dog. There are rhinestone-studded water bottles, neon yellow roller blades with pink wheels - and much more.

But the fascination with pink food is nothing new. The accidental invention of pink lemonade in 1857 sold twice as quickly as the original recipe, as Allison Robicelli recently wrote in The Post. Items such as pink pineapple, ruby chocolate and pink gin debuted, along with the pink sauce that went viral on TikTok. On top of that, you can find the shade on menus in pink drinks and tacos, and some restaurants have gone so far as to design their entire aesthetics around the colour.

Keeping on trend, here are the ‘pinkest’ cafes to get on the bandwagon for the gram.

Love Vibe

This cafe/restaurant has several locations, and there is almost nothing at any of its locations that doesn’t have pink on it, or in it. The food is served on pink tableware while pink sauces and powders garnish most of the menu items. The décor is pink-forward, yet tasteful, and is perfect for your Instagram feed.

Location: DIFC and Al Wasl, Dubai and Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi (Al Wasl location is temporarily closed)

EL&N

This DIFC café is as pink as it gets with its décor and food. The menu has a great selection of breakfast items along with lattes and frappes as needed. Everything you’re served needs a spot on your Insta feed, at least that’s how the café intends it to be.

Location: DIFC, Dubai

Palm’s Café

If you prefer pastels and a boho-chic design for your Barbie moment, Palms Café might be more your vibe. Rattan furniture, palm-inspired art, and pink walls – this venue is great for a relatively more minimalistic feel.

Location: Al Ma’arid, Abu Dhabi

Bounty Beets

Going as a group and they don’t all love pink? Bounty Beets is the place to go, to get pink thrown in along with earthy wood tones. The trendy spot is pet-friendly and great for families to have a great day out. The menu features healthy options including gluten-free and vegan dishes – all of which is highly Instagrammable.

Location: Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai

Flamingo Room by tasha’s

What is pinker than these exotic birds? Flamingo Room by tasha’s is maximalist in the perfect way – beautiful pink lush interiors decorated in African art and themes. While this is more of a restaurant than a café, we felt it deserved a spot on this list for its classy pink décor and menu featuring dishes that fit in with the theme. If you want your Barbie-esque meet-up to be elegant, classy and more of a sit-down style meal with a dress code, this restaurant is the perfect choice.

Location: Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai