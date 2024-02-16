With the release of ‘Barbie’ in 2023, an unprecedented pink mania took over the city. But the fascination with pink food is nothing new. The accidental invention of pink lemonade in 1857 sold twice as quickly as the original recipe, as Allison Robicelli recently wrote in The Post.

Items such as pink pineapple, ruby chocolate and pink gin debuted, along with the pink sauce that went viral on TikTok. On top of that, you can find the shade on menus in pink drinks and tacos, and some restaurants have gone so far as to design their entire offering around the colour.

Keeping on trend, here are the ‘pinkest’ cafes to get on the bandwagon for the gram.

Love Vibe

This cafe/restaurant has several locations, and there is almost nothing at any of its locations that doesn’t have pink on it, or in it. The food is served on pink tableware while pink sauces and powders garnish most of the menu items. The decor is pink-forward yet tasteful, and is perfect for your Instagram feed.

Location: DIFC, Dubai and Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi

EL&N

This DIFC cafe is as pink as it gets with its theme and the food. The menu has a great selection of breakfast items along with lattes and frappes. Everything you’re served needs a spot on your Insta feed, at least that’s how the café intends it to be.

Location: DIFC, Dubai; Al Zahia, City Centre Mall, Sharjah; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Bounty Beets

Going as a group and they don’t all love pink? Bounty Beets is the place to go, to get pink thrown in along with earthy wood tones. The trendy spot is pet-friendly and great for families to have a nice day out. The menu features healthy options including gluten-free and vegan dishes – all of which are highly Instagrammable.

Location: Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai

Flamingo Room by tashas

What is pinker than these exotic birds? 'Flamingo Room by tashas' is maximalist in the perfect way – beautiful pink lush interiors decorated in African art and themes. While this is more of a restaurant than a cafe, we felt it deserved a spot on this list for its classy pink decor and menu featuring dishes that fit in with the theme. If you want your Barbie-esque meet-up to be elegant, classy, and more of a sit-down style meal with a dress code, this restaurant is the perfect choice.