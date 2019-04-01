Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Aventura Parks Image Credit: Supplied

AL AIN

Spring at Bawadi

Bawadi Mall is hosting daily stage shows to celebrate spring. From today, watch the Bubbles Show, taking place until Saturday, culminating in an interactive Logo’s board game platform to play and win from April 7-19. Call 03-7840000

DUBAI

Spring Break Activities

Aventura Parks is inviting families to experience activities from ziplining to tree surfing and tree-top challenges. Kids and adults can spend the day soaking up the outdoors surrounded by nature. Situated in the midst of a natural Ghaf forest, Aventura Parks is home to more than 85 obstacles set over five levels. New to the park is a nature walk, a learning experience of the local habitat, culminating in flower and tree planting in a dedicated garden for children. 25 per cent off on entry fees during the spring break. Entry Dh134 for kids and Dh167 for adults. aventuraparks.com

Ladies only Fitness Classes

Fitness centre Max & Aegle has launched ladies-only sessions. Keeping in mind the privacy and comfort needs of its female members, the wellness destination offers classes ranging from Functional Training, Pilates, Yoga and more, every week on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10.30am to 1.30pm, solely catering to women, to train and participate in group classes. Monthly memberships from Dh833 excluding taxes. maxandaegle.com

You Had Me At Hello

A classic Tuesday ladies’ night can see the girls enjoying an unlimited choice of beverages and nibbles, at Oeno, Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort, 8pm to midnight. Also, Saturday to Monday happy hour offer includes four house beverages at Dh100, 5pm to midnight. Call 04-5117139.

Ladies Night at Grapeskin

Tuesdays are for the ladies. A fun evening in the company of your girlfriends along with two free beverages with a mini cheeseboard; Dh25 for house beverages until 10pm. Every Tuesday, 8-10pm, at La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk. Call 054-3095948.

Comedians at Work

A fresh stand-up and improv’ comedy night where new and seasoned comedians take the stage to workout their material, at Public Cafe - Cluster T, Jumeriah Lake Towers, 7.30pm.Arrive early for coffee, food or dessert, and to get a good seat. Free entry, ages 13+ only. Email rsvp@dubomedy.com to get on the guest list.

WOW at The Rotunda

The internationally-acclaimed variety spectacle is on at The Rotunda within Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, and has extended its stay until May 4. Transporting audiences into a world of mystery and fantasy, it features more than 30 acrobats, aerialists, dancers and performing artists who fly, flip, fold and dance to multi-media three-dimensional projections and holograms. Tickets start from Dh210. rotundadubai.com

The Smurfs Shows

A series of live stage shows featuring a heart-warming story, music, dancing, giggles and the adorable blue guys. At La Mer by Meraas. Stage shows start at 5pm and 7pm, meet and greet at 6pm and 8.30pm, Thursday to Saturday, until April 13.

Cha Cha Tuesdays

Get your dancing shoes on and swing to the performances from professional dancers over dinner, at Mina Brasserie, Gate Village DIFC, 8pm to midnight. A la carte. Call 04-5060100. minabrasserie.com

Smashing Ladies Night

If you thought Ladies Nights were all about free flowing beverages, think again as anti-stress sanctuary The Smash Room in Al Quoz takes this a notch further with its weekly Ladies night, offerring free smash packages with an additional 25 per cent off on add-ons. Every Monday from 6-9pm. thesmashroom.ae

Meet the Mad Scientist

Witness the best from the world of science, with World Touring Exhibitions, hosting an interactive science exhibition, at Wafi Mall, until April 13. Enjoy 40 interactive machines across a range of experiences including an earthquake, tornadoes and angry hair. Plus, don’t miss the ‘Mad Scientist’ Albert who visits the Science Factory on the weekends, from 4–8pm. Wafi.com

Free Cinema Tickets

Food lovers and movie fanatics can enjoy extended dining promotions at Dubai Festival City. Shoppers who dine at any restaurant and spend Dh250 or above will receive two free tickets to Novo Cinemas. Running Sunday to Wednesday until April 30, across all the mall’s dining restaurants.

Can You Take On a 1kg Burger?

Feel like defying your stomach’s capacities? Then loosen your belt, tuck in that bib and engage with the Tribes Warrior Burger Challenge. It’s priced at Dh149, but if you finish it in under 60 minutes, it’s free and you get an exclusive Tribes Warrior T-shirt. Branches located at Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, available until end of April, from noon until closing time. tribesrestaurant.com

SHARJAH

The MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show

A total of 18 countries from around the world will be participating in the 46th edition of the show, presenting an extensive collection of jewellery inspired by contemporary trends, traditions, culture, art and high fashion, ongoing from today until Saturday, at Expo Centre Sharjah. Visitors and shoppers get a chance to win daily prizes on every purchase of Dh500, with the mega raffle draw prize of 1kg gold. All general visitors registering onsite will enter into a raffle draw for a chance to win a diamond ring. Open from noon to 10pm on weekdays, noon to 11pm on Thursday and 3-11pm on Friday. Ladies only on Wednesday from noon to 4pm. Free admission and free parking for all. mideastjewellery.com