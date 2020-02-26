Free Fun, food and parties, here are your top things to do in the UAE this week

Image Credit: Multiple Sources

Eat: Free entry at Dubai Food Festival Etisalat Beach Canteen

The festival’s flagship event, Etisalat Beach Canteen is back at Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall, and showcase some of Dubai’s best food concepts. The pop-up event will also feature entertainment and a dedicated family area. The free-to-attend space will be perfect for a family day out – little ones will be sure to love the wide range of fun activities in a dedicated kid’s zone, while foodies can take part in cooking workshops and attend live cooking sessions at the beachside theatre. There will also be a gaming square and sports court to add to the fun.

Where: Sunset beach. Cost: Free. When: February 26 to March 14

Health: Get fit with the Crank x Matter Nutrition challenge

Image Credit:

A new month brings a new health challenge. This March, a special collab between Crank and Matter Nutrition brings you an intense two weeks of fitness and fuel. What's the challenge? you will get 10 Crank classes in the next 14 days, including ride, shape and stretch, as well as a two week Matter Nutrition Meal Plan. This weekend is your last chance to sign up and the challenge kicks off from Sunday March 1 and ends on Saturday March 14. Once you have purchased the package a member of the Matter Nutrition team will be in touch to guide you through the next steps for your meal plan.

Location: Crank, Al Serkal avenue Cost: Dh1,900 including 10 classes and 20 meals When: March to March 14, 2020.

Health: Free Yoga class at Sole Mio

Image Credit: Facebook

Head to Kite beach every Saturday for a free one hour yoga session with trainer Sarah White, where all levels are welcome. Bring your own mat, however if you don’t have one, Sole Mio a beach club located on Dubai’s Famous Kite beach can provide you with a towel.

Where: Kite Beach. Cost: Free. When: Saturday February 29 from 9am to 10am

Eat: Maiz Tacos x Kulture House Pop-Up

Image Credit: Supplied

Indulge in some Mexican ‘Kulture’ with Maiz Tacos as they partake in a pop-up event hosted by the lifestyle concept store and cafe, Kulture House. Hosting an Open Mic night, where guests can spectate poetry, rap and singing on Saturday February 29. Maiz Tacos will be one of three kiosks situated outdoor in Kulture House’s multi-cultural courtyard. A Maiz Tacos pop-up in Kulture House is certainly a treat, absorbing the different cultures that Kulture has to offer with the tasty Mexican cuisine of Maiz Tacos.

Where: Jumeirah 1. Cost: Various. When: Saturday February 29 from 4pm to 9pm

Family Event: Brand new leisure spot in Sharjah

Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah has added a new leisure destination to its repertoire. Madar, is opening its doors to the public for the first time on Thursday and will have a major launch weekend that will be packed with entertainment and excitement. Located in the heart of the Aljada megaproject in the Muwaileh district of Sharjah, Madar contains a cluster of family-friendly attractions all spread around a beautifully landscaped 600,000 square foot park. Madar will be a spot that plays host to a full calendar of events that will draw different parts of the UAE community every weekend. Featuring live performances from artists, sportspeople and musicians, the theme of the first weekend will be ‘cultural fusion’, while later events will focus on areas such comedy, music, food, gaming and film, with a wide range of activities for all ages.

Where: Aljada, Sharjah. Cost: Free. When: kicking off on Thursday February 27

Eat: Free meal for leap year babies

Perry & Blackwelder’s, the city’s first smokehouse at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, will be hosting a leap year party to celebrate the extra day on February 29th. Those born on February 29th can enjoy a complimentary two-course dinner, including a main and a dessert. While everyone else can also take advantage of a selection of beverages priced at Dh29 all day, as well as a selection of dishes for only Dh29, including chili cheese fries, P&B’s signature chicken wings, glazed chicken poppers and spinach and artichoke dip. For one hour only from 11pm to 12am, selected beverages will be available for Dh15.

Where: Madinat Jumeirah Cost: Free dinner for leap year babies, Food and drink offers for everyone else When: Saturday, February 29 from 6pm onwards

Eat: Free meal at Cavalli for leap year babies

Bespoke Swarovski crystal lighting at Dubai's very own inimitable Cavalli Club Image Credit: Christopher_list

Cavalli Club loves to celebrate Birthdays, which is why they want to go big and give back to the Leap Year babies to make up for all those years they miss. On 29 February, the venue will be offering a complimentary dinner and club table to anyone born on that day. The menu includes burrata ravioli, zebra lobster tortelloni or fried gnocchi with Jerusalem artichoke for absolutely nothing – call it a delicious birthday present! Following dinner, birthday boys and girls can head to the club, where they’ll be able to sit in complete luxury on one of Cavalli Club’s famed tables with up to six of their friends, for nothing. No minimum spend or table charge!

Where: Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road. Offer: Free dinner for birthday babies. When: Saturday, February 29 from 8pm onwards

Party: Free 90s music event at Barasti

Image Credit:

It’s throw it back Thursday with Barasti’s Noughty Thursdays, a nostalgic trip back to a time where Gameboys, Furbies and Take That reigned supreme. Launching on Thursday, Barasti will be hosting the ultimate noughty DJ, the legendary Trevor Nelson. Get involved in some noughty activations that will take you back to the games you loved, human Fusball, giant twister, human bowling, hops pong and giant operation. Throughout the night the bar will have flash sales on beverage, exciting deals and much more.

Where: Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Cost: Free. When: All day long

Community event: Homegrown@Souk

Image Credit:

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, will showcase a world of eco-friendly culinary activities during a week-long food festival kicking off this weekend, on Friday February 28. The extensive Homegrown@Souk bill includes two exclusive VeggiTech Markets on Friday February 28 and March 6, a week-long schedule of food and beverage masterclasses and the Souk Restaurant Week, an activation which provides diners with the chance to experience a wide range of venues through specially curated menus. All shoppers at the VeggiTech Market will be receive a complimentary tote bag, to eliminate plastic and reinforce the eco-conscious message. There will also be a week-long schedule of masterclasses will provide a range of educational, fun and informative sessions at some of Souk Madinat Jumeirah’s most-popular locations.

Where: Madinat Jumeirah. Cost: Free. When: Friday, February 28 from 9.30am onwards

Eat: Mina Brasserie launches a new breakfast

Image Credit:

Featuring a selection of morning favourites created by the celebrity Chef Michael Mina and Chef de Cuisine Rami Nasser, MINA Brasserie now offers a daily continental breakfast buffet with items ranging from freshly baked pastries, seasonal fruits, to cold cuts, alongside an array of specialty coffee and freshly pressed juices. For a more indulgent option, diners can tuck into shakshuka with harissa tomato stew and Arabic bread, eggs florentine with truffle mornay sauce, or for those with a sweet tooth french toast made of vanilla soaked brioche, served with caramelized bananas. Fancy something healthy? The menu extends far beyond the classic breakfast dishes, with healthy options like an acai fruit bowl, whole grain avocado toast and quinoa pancakes.

Where: MINA Brasserie at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC Cost: Dh150 which includes unlimited continental buffet and one A La Carte menu dish. When: Daily from 7am to 11am

Happy Hour: LIMA

Michelin-star chef Virgilio Martinez's Lima Dubai opened earlier this year Image Credit: Supplied

Start your weekend early and head over to Lima Dubai, the Peruvian restaurant and bar, after work. They host a daily happy hour offering 50 per cent off selected house beverages.

Where: The Square, City Walk Offer: 50 per cent on selected hops, house grape and cocktails When: Daily from 4pm-8pm

Special one off brunch: Rio Carnival Brunch at Botanical Garden

Image Credit:

The Botanical Garden at the Capital Club, is celebrating the world’s biggest festival, the Rio de Janerio carnival, with its very own Rio Carnival Brunch on Friday February 28. Expect to be greeted on arrival with Brazil’s most famous national beverage. You are encouraged to wear your most colourful and flamboyant outfit. Serving a vast selection of South American cuisine, brunch goers will be served traditional authentic bites such as Empadas and Coxinhas to start, a Mixed Meat BBQ is on offer for main course, and a selection of traditional tasty desserts to finish. Staying true to the theme, a live caipirinha station will be serving throughout brunch, as well as a selection of house spirits to accompany the food menu.

Where: Botanical Garden, Capital Club Dubai, Building 3, Gate Village, DIFC. Cost: Dh200 for soft beverage package, Dh350 for house beverage package, Children aged 5-12 years Dh175 and below the age of 5 years are free of charge When: Friday, February 28 from12:30pm until 4pm.

Eat: Pancake Day all month long

Image Credit:

Ok. Pancake Day might be over, but Clinton Street Baking Company don’t just celebrate Pancake Day for a day, they go all month long. Throughout February Clinton Street will dedicate the entire month to featuring 13 special flavours of pancakes.

Location: City Walk, Dubai Mall. Cost: Dh59 per plate. Timings: Available all day throughout February.

Eat: Grape-pairing dinner at Vanitas

Image Credit:

Calling all grape lovers. Vanitas restaurant at Palazzo Versace Dubai launches a new monthly wine-pairing dinner to celebrate Italy’s storied grape regions. The Vino che Passione series will feature twelve thematic dining experiences, each of them highlighting a different grape region in Italy. For the month of February, Vanitas is taking diners on an epicurean journey through Veneto in northeastern Italy. Further enhancing the epicurean experience, the chefs at Vanitas have created a special four-course set menu, carefully pairing each dish with the tasting notes of the grapes served that evening.