Event: Downtown Design 2018
It’s that time of the year when the global design industry descends upon Dubai to celebrate the latest, most innovative and most exciting. Downtown Design, the Middle East’s only trade fair dedicated to high-quality, original design is at the heart of region’s design scene — showcasing a hand-picked selection of established and emerging design talent from around the world, in an environment curated to inspire both design professionals and enthusiasts.
Location Dubai Design District Cost Free with registration Timings 13 November - 16 November 2018
Yas Waterworld cinema under the stars
Cinema under the stars kicks off this weekend at Yas Waterworld. Every Friday until November 30, and every Thursday and Friday until December 28, the park will create a unique cinematic experience under the Abu Dhabi night sky. Open to waterpark fans of all ages, friends and family can sit back and relax in beach chairs or inflatable tubes as they watch their favourite movies play on an outdoor cinema screen at the Amwaj Wave Pool. Throughout the evening, everyone can enjoy foodi offerings including snacks and treats like popcorn and ice cream. Scheduled movies throughout the duration of the event include family-favourites such as The Lion King, Shrek, Jumanji, and Night at the Museum.
Location Yas Island Cost Dh150 from 4pm onwards, Movie Screening Tickets are available from 6pm for Dh55 Timings Every Friday until November 30 and every Thursday and Friday until December 28 from 6pm onwards
Eat: A Diwali dinner buffet
At The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC Chef Altamash Iqbal shares culinary traditions of his Northern Indian hometown, Lucknow, by hosting a culinary celebration for Diwali. The Hindu festival of lights signifies the victory of light over darkness, so enjoy an authentic dining experience and live cooking stations. Signature recipes at Cara Restaurant include Murgh Dum Biryani, paneer, lobster masala, chicken dishes created using julienne ginger, saffron and fresh chili, alongside a sprinkle of turmeric, red chili powder, cardamom and corriander, a simple vegetarian Palak ki Shammi dish featuring pureed spinach, green chili complimented with fresh mint which brings to life the flavors of the Indian subcontinent. The meal is finished off with some Gulab Jamun as well as other famous Diwali sweets.
Location Ritz Carlton DIFC Cost Dh295 with soft drinks Dh495 with premium beverages Dh130 for children up to 12 years old Timings until November 13 from 7pm onwards
Costa's creative writing competition
Costa Coffee has announced the return of the Costa Debate for 2019, supporting the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature for the sixth year running, with a campaign that gets to the heart of what inspires literary enthusiasts across the UAE. Costa is encouraging people of all ages to join in the great debate by answering one of literature’s most contentious questions – which is best, Fact or Fiction?
You have a chance to showcase yio creative flair and win a holiday worth Dh10,000, budding writers are invited to submit a 300-word piece of prose championing fact or fiction as the most important element in producing a compelling read. The competition is now open and closes on 2 February 2019. Submit your essay here: unbouncepages.com/costalitfestdebate2018/
Ladies night: Werk it Wednesdays
The resident band, Roxx Empire will be raising the roof alongside the talented DJ Mars every Wednesday to make sure that everyone is grooving on the dance floor all night long. Ladies will enjoy three free beverages and gents will receive one beverage on the house with every Maxx platter purchased.
Location Maxx Music bar, Citymax Al Barsha at the Mall Offer 3 free beverages for ladies free beverage for men with a Maxx platter Timings Every Wednesday from 7pm to 12am
Art: New NYU Exhibition
Open to the public from November 12 to 25, Discomfort sees artist and NYU Abu Dhabi Associate Dean of Arts David Darts explore and playfully confront uncomfortable-ness through 25 works spanning a variety of media, from video and sound to photography and sculpture. The exhibition approaches discomfort primarily as a generative state, even if the experience itself is not always pleasant, a state that can lead to intellectual growth and provide artistic inspiration. From the trauma of a childhood drowning incident to the dysfunctions associated with misophonia, Darts examines the social and domestic aberrations that have resulted from his own lived discomforts in this exhibition.
Location Project Space in NYU AD Art Gallery Cost Free Timings November 12 to 25
New: La Carnita Brunch
Turning up the heat another notch, La Carnita DXB announces its Fuego Friday Brunch and it’s kicking off, this weekend! With October’s Very Own’s DJTJ on the decks playing the most lit Hip Hop and RnB tracks, Fridays will never be the same again. Fuego Friday Brunch offers a sharing-style concept, where Latin American street food is served straight to the table. Brunchers can try a selection of starters including the Scorpion Wings, crunchy Kale Salad and Chips and Dip with delicious guacamole. For main courses, indulge in the Sesame Lamb Chops that fall of the bone (literally), fresh Seabass Fillet and a variety of tacos and tostadas bursting with flavour. Desserts do not disappoint with the classic Churros and Paletas both firmly on the menu.
Location Intercontinental Dubai Marina Cost Dh250 per person for the soft beverage package, Dh350 per person for the house beverage package Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm
New: A Tiki brunch
The home of the original Mai Tai, Trader Vic’s JBR, located in Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, is calling all brunch lovers to their energetic venue to enjoy the flavours of its brand new Friday feast. The Cheeky Tiki Brunch will turn the traditional brunch experience on its head every Friday.
Location Trader Vic’s JBR, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Cost Dh325 including house beverages Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm
Going out: Happy Hour
Fuze at Dawn & Dusk is the perfect Thursday setting for after work catch-ups and socialising with friends. This popular hotspot is one of Dubai’s highest rooftop bars and offer beverages for Dh19 from 8pm every Thursday night. The fun doesn’t stop there as Fuze at Dawn & Dusk also offers BBQ bites until 1am for those night owls who aren’t ready to go home.
Location Sheraton Grand Hotel Fuze at Dawn & Dusk at Sheraton Grand Hotel Offer Dh19 on selected beverages Timings Every Thursday from 8pm to 10pm
Food Deal: 50 per cent off your food
Head to Guy Fieri’s Kitchen and Bar at Reel Cinemas at the Jebel Ali Recreational Club and dive into a food extravaganza as the restaurant helps you clear away the Monday blues with the Half Price Monday offer. Visit Guy Fieri’s Kitchen & Bar at Reel and enjoy 50 per cent off on your bill. Enjoy Guy Fieri’s signature dishes along with sipping a few hops and grapes and pay only 50 per cent of the total bill.
Location Jebel Ali Recreational Club Offer 50 per cent off on the total bill Timings Every Monday
Free Movie: Cinema Akil
Head to Cinema Akil for a public presentation of the critically acclaimed film, The Fortress. It was nominated for a total of 25 awards and winner of 10 including Best Film at the Korean Association of Film Critics Award and a nomination for the Netpac Award at the Rotterdam Film Festival. The film takes us back to 1636 during the crisis faced by the Joseon dynasty when its historical alliance with China's Ming government was challenged by the emergence of the Manchu Qing. Don't miss this powerful film.
Location Al Serkal Avenue Cost Free on a first-come-first-seated basis Timings Tuesday November 13 at 7pm
Release Date: 15 November 2018
Starring: Carmen Ejogo, Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Zoë Kravitz
Language: English