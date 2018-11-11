Turning up the heat another notch, La Carnita DXB announces its Fuego Friday Brunch and it’s kicking off, this weekend! With October’s Very Own’s DJTJ on the decks playing the most lit Hip Hop and RnB tracks, Fridays will never be the same again. Fuego Friday Brunch offers a sharing-style concept, where Latin American street food is served straight to the table. Brunchers can try a selection of starters including the Scorpion Wings, crunchy Kale Salad and Chips and Dip with delicious guacamole. For main courses, indulge in the Sesame Lamb Chops that fall of the bone (literally), fresh Seabass Fillet and a variety of tacos and tostadas bursting with flavour. Desserts do not disappoint with the classic Churros and Paletas both firmly on the menu.