Fun, food and parties, here are your top things to do in the UAE this week

Image Credit: Multiple Sources

Free deals: World Nutella day

Image Credit: Supplied

This Nutella Day (Wednesday, February 5), fans of this chocolatey-hazelnut goodness can enjoy some nice giveaways. Fuchsia Urban Thai, will provide complimentary Nutella Spring Rolls with a scoop of coconut ice cream with the purchase of a main to all dine in customers. Eggspectation crafted a Canadian-favorite Beaver Tail and stuffed it with Nutella. They are giving it for free for every table with any main dish purchased. Brunch and Cake Dubai are offering the first 100 guests a complimentary Nutella Desserts ranging from cupcakes, cookies, and croissants. While Spark by Caramel is offering a complimentary limited-edition drinkable Nutella beverage to all dine-in customers this World Nutella Day.

Eat: New Year, New Pizza: 50 per cent off the new flavour

Image Credit: Supplied

Homegrown brand 800 Pizza has added a new flavour to its menu. The Tikka Piccante pizza is mad with tomato sauce and topped with fresh roasted capsicum. Diners can enjoy 50 per cent off when ordering from the 800pizza call center or over WhatsApp.

Location: All 800Pizza locations Offer: 50 per cent off the Tikka Piccante Pizza Timings: Order anytime from February 4 to 9

Show: The ‘Formidable! Aznavour’ at the Dubai Opera

The opening performance of ‘Formidable! Aznavour’, the breathtaking musical tribute to Charles Aznavour’s career will take place this Thursday. The show is based in the ‘Bohemia’ era, transporting audiences back to the streets of Paris to provide an insight into the incredible career of Charles Aznavour through his greatest songs, including ‘La Bohème’, ‘Après l’Amour’, ‘Yesterday, when I was Young’ and ‘She’.

Location: Dubai Opera Cost: Timings: Thursday, 13 February from 8pm onwards

Health: Yoga mornings at Bounty Beets

Image Credit: Supplied

Bounty Beets, a plant-conscious restaurant in Dubai has launched Bounty Yoga, a weekly yoga and healthy breakfast every Saturday and Tuesday with Diana Uakasova, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi’s in-house yoga instructor. Start your day right with a rejuvenating Yoga class. Follow a calming stretch and core work with a complimentary Detox Juice and a 25 per cent discount on Bounty Beets menu. Breakfast features a Plant-based scramble, almond Hot Cakes, and the Bravacado – all gluten free.

Location: Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Cost: Dh55 per person including complimentary Detox Juice and 25 per cent off a la carte menu Timings Every Saturday and Tuesday 9am

Community: A kid’s flea market

Image Credit: Supplied

The Sustainable City plans to nurture a culture of sustainability among younger generations by hosting a flea market for kids. Everything from books, DVDs, and accessories to clothes and even antique pieces of furniture can be sold. Head down this weekend to find some second hand treasures.

Location: The Sustainable City Cost: Free for visitors, Dh50 for a stall Timings: February 8 from 10am to 6pm

Eat: A new brunch board at the Hamptons

Image Credit: Supplied

This month Hamptons at Arabian Ranches is introducing a new Big Breakfast sharing concept called, ‘The Long Island Big Breakfast’, the new item on the menu, encourages guests to share a delicious, hearty breakfast with family or friends while enjoying the calm atmosphere in a secluded spot in Dubai. This Instagram friendly breakfast board is ideal for four guests and includes beef sausages, beef bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado, whole portobello mushrooms, baked beans, hollandaise sauce, four poached eggs, a plain omelet, four fried eggs and strawberry fondant pancakes with maple syrup and one hot tea orcoffee per person.

Location: Hamptons, Arabian Ranches Cost: Dh420 per board to share Timings: Available every day of the week exclusively at the Arabian Ranches branch

Eat: Have Shake Shack in RAK

Image Credit: Supplied

Shake Shack has opened its newest store at Al Manar Mall. Shake Shack’s first store in Ras Al Khaimah will cater to the growing burger fan base in UAE and give residents the opportunity to enjoy the same fun and lively community vibes along. The new Shack, located on the ground level of Al Manar Mall at the main entrance, offers Shake Shack fans its all-natural Angus beef and all-natural chicken burgers selections, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fires, flavored custards, lemonades and limited-time menus.

Location: Al Manar Mall, RAK Timings: Open daily from 10am to 12am

Party: Sin Sundays to start the week off right

Image Credit: Supplied

We’ve all been there, it’s a Sunday, it’s been a tough first day back in the office after the weekend Why now start the week with a great meal in a lively venue. STK’s Sin Sundays Dinner has all the ingredients for the perfect night out. The deal includes seven dishes from a selected set menu which includes the Mac & Cheese, STK sliders, Fillet steak, Nutella cheesecake and STK donuts. There’s also a special beverage menu where you can select seven drinks including hops, grapes and mixed beverages. Exclusively for STK partygoers, carry on the party with free entry to 1Oak in JW Marriot Marquis until 4am.

Location: STK Downtown, Address Downtown Cost: Dh250 for 7 beverages and 7 dishes plus free entry to 1OAK Timings: STK from 8pm to 1am, 1OAK from 12am to 4am

Drink: The vegan crazy shake

Image Credit: Supplied

After years of non-stop DMs requesting a vegan shake, Black Tap now offers its first fully vegan CrazyShake with a signature Black 'N White flavor. Since launching the CrazyShake® in 2015, Black Tap has searched for the right combination of ingredients that would be globally accessible to construct the perfect vegan shake. The Black ’N White CakeShake is a nod to Black Tap’s New York roots and the city’s famous black and white cookie. The shake is made using vegan alternatives such as applesauce to make the cake moist, and non-dairy whipped cream.

Location: Available across all locations including Jumeirah Al Naseem, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR and InterContinental Festival City and Yas Mall’s Cascade Dining Cost: Dh69 across all Dubai locations, Dh62 in Abu Dhabi

Shopping: Recycle old jeans and get a discount

Image Credit: Pexels

With Global Recycling Day approaching in March, it’s a great time to take a step back and look at your closet. As part of this worldwide event, American Eagle introduces the initiative of recycling jeans for the first time in the Middle East across their stores in Dubai, UAE. Get rid of your old jeans (any brand), drop them off at AE and they will give you Dh60 off a pair of brand-new AE jeans for doing your bit for the environment.

Location: Participating American Eagle stores include The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdiff, Deira City Center and Ibn Batutta Offer: Bring your old jeans and get Dh60 off a new pair

Eat: Italian-Emirati fusion at GIA

Buratta Samosa

Italian restaurant GIA is the first restaurant in the UAE to launch a fusion Italian-Emirati menu. The menu will run for a limited time only until February 12 and features unique flavours combining classic Italian with nostalgic Emirati dishes. Unique options include the Samosa Burrata, the Salona, a Rigatoni Biryani and the Camel Lasagna to name a few. The collaborative fusion with best of both worlds is available until February 12.