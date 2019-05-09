ABU DHABI

Thrills and Frills

Image Credit: Supplied

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is the month with the return of its Ramadan Free View offer. All park guests can avail free entry on weekend evenings while enjoying the rides and attractions of their choice on a pay-as-you-go basis. Ticket prices for one ride are set at Dh60, while guests can enjoy unlimited access to rides for Dh100. Available from 6-10pm, Thursday to Saturday during Ramadan. Unlimited rides pass excludes Karting Academy, Simulators and Driving Experience.

ferrariworldabudhabi.com

50 per cent discount at Yas Waterworld

Image Credit: Supplied

Yas Waterworld is offering a 50 per cent discount on single day tickets.Adult and junior tickets are available for Dh130, valid during Ramadan to UAE Residents only, until June 4. Guests must present a valid Emirates ID. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

yaswaterworld.com

Iftar Experience at a Zoo

Emirates Park Zoo & Resort is offering several packages to suit families during Ramadan. All-day zoo entry with iftar buffet of international dishes with unlimited Ramadan beverages for Dh80, and those who fancy a little activity after iftar can opt for adding the zoo zip and climb entry pass for an additional Dh20. Iftar only package at Dh65 while children from age 6-10 pay Dh35. Call 02-5010050.

emiratespark.ae

DUBAI

Donation Drive

Image Credit: Supplied

Make a Difference, Together campaign by MAF Malls in partnership with UAE’s Red Crescent Society, encourages visitors to donate toys, clothes and books for the less fortunate. Visitors at Mall of the Emirates, City Centres Mirdif, Deira, Me’aisem, Ajman, Sharjah and Fujairah can drop their contributions at the malls’ donation boxes throughout Ramadan.

La Perle by Dragone goes dark

During Ramadan, the aquashow spectacle will take a short break. During this time vouchers and tickets will be available for sale (until May 20) from Dh99 for silver and Dh149 for gold. Vouchers can later be redeemed for any show during the summer from June 3 until August 31.

laperle.com

Ladies only suhoor

Round up your girlfriends and spend some quality time together at the ladies suhoor at Awtar, Grand Hyatt Dubai. A la carte menu, along with a range of shisha flavours. Daily from 8.30pm to 3am, Dh50 cover charge Saturday to Wednesday and Dh75 on Thursday and Friday. Entry strictly for 18+.

Call 04 317 2221.

Drink Water Give Water campaign

Oasis Water is hosting a Ramadan donation campaign with Dubai Cares and the UAE Food Bank. The community is invited to get involved through donations and volunteering opportunities. Open call for volunteers to support in packing 3,000 iftar boxes daily, for distribution in labour camps. Food donation points have been set up across Lulu hypermarkets and other centres, where donation items for iftar boxes can be dropped off. Also, all profits from sale of Oasis water during Ramadan will go to charity. Further details on the website.

ouroasis.com

LED Shows

Ramadan will be celebrated with two LED shows which will light up the Burj Khalifa. The first show, which is three minutes long, celebrates the spiritual value of Ramadan with a display of designer Karl Taylor Knight’s ground-breaking work, featuring the crescent moon, themed with Arabic lanterns followed by a sequence of Arabic geometric patterns (mashrabiya) steeped in gold, all complemented by oriental music. The second show is a display by painter Art Noor, inspired by the 99 names of Allah. Sunday to Wednesday, every hour from 7.45pm to 10.45pm and Thursday to Saturday, every 30 minutes from 7.45pm to 10.45pm.

Embrace Health and Wellness

Fitness in DXB is hosting a free fitness class at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, 7.15pm. The class is open to the public, encouraging a healthier and fitter lifestyle. Register by emailing rsvp@sevenmedia.ae. Those taking part in the fitness class can also enjoy a 30 per cent discount on an iftar at Oceana International or on dishes at Bice Restaurant.

Call 04 318 2999.

Evolution Revolution

Arabic calligraphy solo exhibit through contemporary practice by Dubai based artist Wissam Shawkat, at La Galerie, Alliance Francaise Dubai, until June 1. Gallery is open from 9am to 8pm Sunday to Wednesday, and until 5pm on Thursday and Saturday. Free entry.

afdubai.org

Help those less Fortunate

BurJuman in marking Ramadan with the UAE Red Crescent to support those less fortunate. Visitors can drop off pre-loved toys and clothes in good condition at the donation boxes available across the mall. Also, explore traditional activities that depict the culture and the importance of the month as well as commemorate the Year of Tolerance where people come together as one. From iftar to 10 pm each night during Ramadan, enjoy coffee and dates available at the main atriums and get hands adorned in henna art, younger members can explore their flair for creative arts at the Arts and Crafts Corner.

burjuman.com

Register for Photography Workshops

Darkroom maestro Michael Glenister leads a two-part introduction to black and white developing. Shoot a roll of Ilford ISO 400 B/W film before beginning and then get acquainted with analogue film processing and photo printing. Develop a roll of film, make a contact sheet, and print photographs. On May 11 and 18, 10am–4pm, Dh1,100 per person, all materials included. Also, studio lighting for beginners with photographer John Marsland for a one-day intro to shooting in a studio environment on May 25. Connect your camera to the Tashkeel studio equipment and learn how to operate studio lighting, metre for the exposure and selectively light a scene, Dh500. At Tashkeel, Nad Al Sheba. Register on the website.