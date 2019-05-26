Discover rich history at the Mleiha Archaeological Museum Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Discount at Yas Waterworld

Yas Waterworld is offering a 50 per cent discount on single day tickets.Adult and junior tickets are available for Dh130, valid during Ramadan to UAE Residents only, until June 4. Guests must present a valid Emirates ID. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. yaswaterworld.com

An early Album of the World Exhibition

An exhibition displaying more than 250 of the earliest photographs ever seen of the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the American continents. The exhibition explores how nationality, geography, culture, regional politics and the continual improvement of photography techniques influenced both the photographers and these early images. Pictured above is the earliest photograph of Mecca, taken by Muhammad Sadiq Bey in 1881. At Louvre Abu Dhabi. Admission is included as part of the museum general admission ticket of Dh63 with free entry for children under 13. Runs until July 13, during museum opening hours. Call 600 565566. louvreabudhabi.ae

DUBAI

Cultural Iftar

End your fast with Emiratis by joining the Ramadan Cultural Iftar Programme hosted by The Shaikh Mohammad Centre for Cultural Understanding at Al Fahidi Historic District, 6.30-9pm, Dh185, daily until June 1. Call 04-3536666.

Bring a Smile to a Child’s Face

Noon, the digital marketplace is giving customers the opportunity to donate to the Al Jalila Foundation’s Basma (smile) campaign during Ramadan, upon checkout on desktop and the mobile application. The fundraising initiative aims to support and bring smiles to the faces of children with life-threatening diseases or debilitating illnesses and funding research to find cures for these diseases. Customers shopping on noon can select the option of donating Dh5, Dh10, Dh25, Dh50, Dh75 or Dh100 at checkout. noon.com

Ramadan at Zero Gravity

Spend your weekdays and weekends relaxing at the swimming pool or the beach, for Dh100 during the week, redeemable in full on F&B, weekends also offer the same deal for Dh150. Iftar menu available at Dh199. 0-gravity.ae

Art Showcase

Mawaheb from Beautiful People, an art studio for the determined, joins hands with Calgary, Canada’s Indefinite Arts Centre for an art showcase that highlights the joint works by UAE-based and Canadian artists. The exhibition is themed ‘Connection’ to underline the power of art in connecting people and underlining the power of creativity as a positive force for good. On display at the studio today until May 30, and then continues with a two-week exhibition at the Dubai International Airports from June 9 to 23. mawaheb-dubai.com

Names of Allah

Art Noor is presenting an exhibition of paintings that will further underpin the values of Ramadan, at The Dubai Mall. Also, learn about the rituals and history through activities and workshops including drawing, Quranic calligraphy, writing and glass painting, until June 4. Also, Careem is offering a 50 per cent discount on four trips to the mall throughout Ramadan. Call 800 38224625.

Donation Drive

Make a Difference, Together campaign by MAF Malls in partnership with UAE’s Red Crescent Society, encourages visitors to donate toys, clothes and books for the less fortunate. Visitors at Mall of the Emirates, City Centres Mirdif, Deira, Me’aisem, Ajman, Sharjah and Fujairah can drop their contributions at the malls’ donation boxes throughout Ramadan.

SHARJAH

Ramadan Bazaar

Ramadan Bazzar at Matajer Al Juraina, Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Home-grown vendors showcase their merchandise of latest abayas, kaftans, dresses, traditional foods and more, at Matajer Al Juraina, Sharjah, every day from 8pm until midnight, until June 2. matajersharjah.com

Sharjah Film Platform Open Call

Sharjah Art Foundation invites emerging and established filmmakers to submit their films to the Sharjah Film Platform open call. The submission deadline is June 1. Taking place from December 11-21 in Sharjah, it will feature talks and workshops by industry professionals as well as a full programme of film screenings. To apply, complete the application form and send supporting materials to sfp@sharjahart.org. Call 06-544 4113. sharjahart.org

