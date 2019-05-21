Make-A-Wish Charity Screening of Aladin Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Make-A-Wish UAE Charity Screening of 'Aladdin'

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is hosting a gala screening of the remake of Disney’s 1992 animated film Aladdin, tomorrow (Thursday) at Vox Cinemas in Yas Mall at 9.30pm. Residents are urged to help give memories for families with children who are fighting a life-threatening medical condition, by attending the screening. Tickets are priced at Dh100 and all proceeds from sales will be donated to the foundation. voxcinemas.com

Ramadan Art Talk

A talk on ‘Self Discovering Through Art’ with Maitha Ah, talking about her imagination as subject matter while commenting on the everyday aesthetic of middle class values, she tries to approach a wide scale of subjects. At Art Hub, The Mall World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, 10pm. Free and open to the public. Call 055-5509640. adah.ae

Writing Society Workshops

The Cultural Foundation’s workshops aim to support and inspire the next generation of storytellers. Emirati author and scriptwriter Amal Al Duwaila has curated a special programme of workshops under the title ‘Writing to Allah’, teaching writers ways to enhance their creativity, build logical methods of storytelling, improve their technical skills and hone their personal writing style. Session from 10pm to midnight, priced at Dh100. culturalfoundation.ae

DUBAI

Culinary and Table Styling Sessions

E-commerce platform Maiolica and kitchen appliances manufacturer Miele are hosting special workshops this Ramadan. Tonight, a Ramadan inspired cooking class with Chef Francesca Busso, accompanied by a table styling session hosted by home decor experts Marianna Piccolo and Arianna Posenato, at Miele Experience Center, Shaikh Zayed Road, 7pm, Dh100, register by emailing francesca.busso@miele.com. On May 27, Iraqi culinary master class with Chef Abdul Al Shuqairi at Miele’s Experience Center in Dubai will be held at 7pm, Dh250. maiolica.ae

Celebrate a Legacy

In celebration of the legacy of the late Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian, those closest to her will share stories about the artist and her practice, led by Myrna Ayad. Followed by a screening of the documentary Monir directed by Bahman Kiarostami, which is an exploration of her life and practice as one of the most innovative and influential artists from the Middle East. At A4 Space at Alserkal Avenue, 10pm. Free and open to all. Email rsvp@alserkalavenue.ae to register. alserkalavenue.ae

Share a Touch of Love

Members and staff at Fitness First’s 21 clubs across Dubai are encouraged to drop off old and unwanted clothes at donation boxes located in each venue as part of a charity campaign campaign, which will see collected items, delivered to families in need. fitnessfirstme.com

Ramadan Nights at The Smash Room

The de-stress destination in Al Quoz has extended its hours in Ramadan, now open from 11am to 1am. Also offering a 20 per cent discount on all their packages between 9.30pm and 12.30am, including the weekends. A percentage of the entry price will be donated to refugees with the help of Emirates Red Crescent and Melltoo. Call 058-1982323. thesmashroom.ae

Ramadan at Roxy Cinemas

Roxy Cinemas is offering 40 per cent off movie tickets across its cinemas for the rest of the Ramadan period. Tickets will start from Dh20, valid across Roxy Cinemas City Walk, The Beach, Boxpark and La Mer. Plus, for those who book online get a platinum plus ticket, a three course meal and a mocktail for Dh140 per person. theroxycinemas.com

SHARJAH

Discover Islamic Art and Culture

Collage Talent Center, a part of the Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC) is organising Ramadan camps full of education, entertainment and spiritual awareness, for children. Through these classes, get familiarised with Islamic art’s use of calligraphy and interlacing patterns, beliefs, culture and traditions, drawing and painting with acrylics and pastels, clay modelling and also Holy Quran recitation lessons. Available three times a day – morning, afternoon and night, with discounted packages of up to five classes. Call 06-5067733

The Goodness of Ramadan

SLC Recipes Season 3 by the Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC) is underway daily during Ramadan, offering easy to make Emirati, Moroccan and Western recipes and broadcast on Sharjah Ladies Club’s IGTV (Instagram) account. Presented by Chef Majed Al Sabagh, F&B Consultant at SLC, the show is available in both Arabic and English. instagram.com/shjladiesclub