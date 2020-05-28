Whether you choose to stay home or go out, here's a list of what's happening this weekend

Image Credit: Multiple Sources

Dubai: Not that restrictions have eased up, and restaurants, hotels, cafes and gyms are back in business, this is a perfect weekend to try something new.

It’s International Burger Day:

At Home/Go out: Order yourself something from Pickl

Image Credit:

On Thursday May 28, burger fans should head to or order from Pickl, one of Dubai’s top burger spots. Delve into their legendary menu, which features a range of pimped-up beef and chicken burgers, a faux-meat Beyond burger and even an indulgent ice-cream bap (dine in only). Try their Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger piled high with beef bacon, oozing with cheese, lashings of smoky BBQ and ranch sauce. Or their Chicken Sando, which includes a hunk of freshly fried chicken. This bad boy is available in five different spice levels from Straight Up Plain to eyewatering Will Blow Your Mind The Reaper.

Location: One JLT Tower and Al Safa, Jummah Masjid Mosque, Al Safa, Dubai

Price: Starting from Dh30

How to order: Through Deliveroo

At Home/Go out: The burger deal at London Dairy Café

Image Credit:

London Dairy Café has new burger offers to help celebrate the history of this irresistible sandwich. These two new premium made-to-order burgers have put a modern twist on a classic. Looking for something that’s a bit different? Get rid of the ketchup or mayo and order the fiery LD Heat Burger made with a creamy-rich guacamole mix. Stacked with 100 per cent Angus beef patty, jalapeno, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion and lettuce. Or try the LD Chicken Burger, which is filled with crispy fried chicken breast, caramelized onion and kale slaw.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road

Price: LD Chicken Burger is priced at Dh62, LD Heat Burger at Dh67

How to order: Through Delivero

Going out: Spend the day on the beach at Jumeirah Al Naseem (without an overnight stay)

Image Credit:

Jumeirah Al Naseem is offering residents a daycation experience. The package offers an opportunity for guests to enjoy a relaxing day out, complete with a private hotel room, access to their stretch of two kilometre beach, and a set menu lunch from Shimmers or Rockfish. Those looking to continue their “daycation” into the evening will receive a complimentary room extension to 10pm, when making a dinner reservation at Shimmers, Rockfish or KAYTO.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Road

Price: Dh395 per person based on a minimum of two people (includes room, beach access and a 3-course lunch)

At Home: Take a virtual tour of world famous museums

Image Credit:

If you are out of shows to stream and want to flex your artistic muscles without leaving your house, then check out the special collections at the Louvre Paris, Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Museum of Modern Art in New York or even the British Museum.

Taking virtual tours may be anything like the real deal, but it gives you a little bit of insight into the paintings, sculptures or art pieces that you come across.

Going out: Try a new pizza spot

Image Credit:

Blaze Pizza, a fast-casual artisanal pizza concept opens it’s first Dubai location at The Dubai Mall. Known for its build-your-own artisanal pizza, freshly made salads and blood orange lemonade. Whether you love a classic margharitta pizza or tonnes of toppings piled on, you can customise it anyway that you like.

Location: The Dubai Mall’s second floor – above the ice rink

Cost: Starting from Dh30

Timings: Open daily from 10am to 10pm

At home: Take a theory scuba diving course from home

Image Credit:

As restrictions ease, but you are still spending more time at home, there’s never been a better time for you or your family to learn exciting new skills or brush up on existing ones. PADI, the world’s largest diver training organisation, has a range of online courses to get you started on your next underwater adventure now. Learning to scuba dive requires both knowledge and practical dive skills. PADI has a range of e-Learning courses, so you can start your diving adventures at home with the knowledge development portion of a course and work at your own pace. This interactive study option allows you to learn anytime and anywhere and uses videos, audio, graphics, reading and short quizzes to help you learn and gauge your progress. When the current global situation calms, you will then be ready to get in the water right away, develop your dive skills and complete your certification.

Going out: Try a new brunch this weekend

Image Credit:

Awarded Best Seafood Restaurant 2020 as South Italian specialties, Alici is announcing the launch of their Beautiful Fridays on May 29. Alici will serve a range of raw seafood display along with an oysters bar, à la carte menu and Italian beverages. Dishes include a delicious selection of unlimited “crudo” (raw seafood), antipasti (starters), grilled meats, main courses and desserts surrounded by exposed Amalfi paintings and Capri inspirations.

Location: Bluewaters Island

Price: Dh395 includes soft beverage, Dh495 includes house beverage, Dh595 includes house beverage and premium Italian bubbles

Timings: Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm

At home: Try an at-home facial

Image Credit:

If your skin is flaring up due to stress, there’s nothing better than a calming facial to help soothe it. Although you can’t exactly go to the spa, there a great at home solution. The UFO, a clever little beauty device by the brand Foreo will bring the spa to you. The UFO is a smart mask treatment which uses Korean mask formulas for a decedent facial treatment in only 90-seconds. With seven different masks to choose from, you can pick a mask which will fix your skin problems, no matter the issue. With cooling and warming technology, the UFO ensures that you get the most out of every mask treatment. It’s just like being at the spa except, you’re safe at the comfort of your own bathroom.

Where to get it: Sephore and Namshi

Price: The UFO and LUNA 3 are priced at Dh1,000, the Call it a Night mask is priced at Dh55

At home: Discover Germany from home

Image Credit: