Whether you choose to try a new business lunch, celebrate meatball day or even spend a night in the wilderness, here are 10 things to do this week in the UAE.
CHECK OUT THE NEW JEBEL JAIL BEAR GRYLLS CABIN: Bear Grylls camp, launch a new accommodation on the UAE’s highest mountain, Jebel Jais, which is now available to book. This unique outdoor lodging experience features nine recycled and redesigned cabins. The accommodation will offer the ultimate mountain setting for adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts and those looking for remote and curated experiences in the new era of travel. Set in an expansive, open, and stunning natural environment, the lodging has been developed especially for smaller groups who want to escape the every day and reconnect with nature. Guests can also enhance their stay with instructor-led survival courses or activities such as mountain biking and climbing as well as self-guided and instructor-led hikes. Starting at Dh450 per night per cabin on weekdays and Dh650 per night on weekends
STIR FRY SUNDAYS AT FUCHSIA URBAN THAI: Start your week on a spicy note! Fuchsia Urban Thai has created the ultimate Sunday dining deal, Stir Fry Sundays. The dining deal for two people allows customers to enjoy a starter, two main course stir frys of preference and a dessert for Dh150. Available from 12pm to 11pm for dine-in every Sunday at Fuchsia Urban Thai Bay Square and Barsha Heights.
DUBAI DUTY-FREE TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP: The Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships kicks off on Sunday, March 7, as the top tennis pros make their way to the city to play against each other. Some of the biggest names in tennis will thrash it out to win big at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium. Follow every spin, slice, and smash from the world’s best in tennis over the course of two weeks. This event will be hosted in line with COVID-19 guidelines and will be spectator-free.
STUDENTS EAT FREE AT GREEN PLANET: This March, on weekdays all children receive a free meal from a select children’s menu at The Green Planet Rainforest Café. Treat them to an after school adventure that they won’t forget, and don’t miss the 5pm daily Thunderstorms. Kids can eat free from Sunday to Thursday from 2pm to 6pm until March 26th 2021. Th menu includes kid’s pizza, chicken or beef burger with fries, or nuggets with fries.
MONDAY MUSSEL MANIA AT BELGIAN: For the month of March, Belgian Beer Cafe Dubai Festival City are running different themed days. And on Monday they will be celebrating with mussels. Enjoy a pot of mussels, choose from six different flavours served with Belgian frites and a pint of hops or a glass of house beverage for Dh145 per person or Dh270 for two.
CELEBRATE MEATBALL DAY AT LARTE: Ciao Polpette - Celebrate National Meatball Day on Tuesday, March 9 with 2 hours of unlimited beverages and a special meatball dish from Studio One’s new head Chef priced at Dh79 per person. Available on the 9th March from 6pm.
THE PERFECT ALFRESCO DINNER AT DRIFT: Known as one of Dubai’s most luxurious beachfront locations, Drift Beach Dubai at One&Only Royal Mirage welcomes guests for an alfresco dining experience to embrace the last of the winter season in style. Available to book from Wednesday until Saturday from 7pm to 11pm, the beach club will serve Provençal cuisine to enjoy while relaxing on the restaurant’s terrace. Guests can begin their evening with Tartare de Thon, L’Artichaut or La Pissaladiere for starters, before sampling signature mains such as Côtelettes D’Agneau, Risotto Nero E Branzino or Les Bigoli Aux Homards or Le Chateaubriand to share, all complete with a grape list from the finest vineyards around the world.
ROCK THE BLOCK LADIES NIGHT AT THE VOID: Ladies can enjoy 3 beverages and a main course for Dh99 every Wednesday at the Void. Beverages include house grape, hops and mixed beverages. While the platter includes sliders, chicken wings, avocado fritters and other signature bites from their menu.
GAME NIGHT AT PALM BAY: Palm Bay Dubai launches a brand new Wednesday night on March 10. Games night is a weekly event that gives guests the opportunity to battle it out inside with top video games on the various screens throughout the venue. Outside you can also join with classic board games such as Jenga, Game Of Life, Guess Who, Cluedo, Monopoly and more. The games night packages are available for Dh200 which includes unlimited house beverages and dishes for two hours from 7pm until 9pm, with unlimited access to the video games.
TRY THE NEW BUSINESS LUNCH AT BELUGA: The recently relaunched Beluga Restaurant and Lounge has introduced a three-course business lunch menu at Dh185 per person, perfect for mid-week business meetings or lunch with colleagues. Enjoy Beluga’s signature Seafood Pasta with tiger prawns in a white sauce, and the chef’s special Bresaola & Burrata Pizza with bresaola, parmesan, and burrata. To end the meal, a creamy Crème Brulée, made with mango espuma is available. The menu is available from Sunday to Thursday from 1pm to 3pm
