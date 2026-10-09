World Egg Day: Locally produced eggs are powering enriched nutrition for UAE families

Al Ain Farms Group produces around 400 million eggs a year in the UAE
World Egg Day marks its 30th anniversary with the theme “Protein that Powers and Protects”, recognising eggs as an accessible source of high-quality protein, with all nine essential amino acids.
As the UAE’s largest integrated food group, Al Ain Farms Group provides this nutrition nationwide through its homegrown brands – Al Ain Farms, Saha Arabian Farms, Al Jazira Poultry Farm’s Golden Eggs. The Group produces around 400 million eggs a year in the UAE through an integrated operation spanning feed mills, hatcheries, farms and distribution, keeping eggs fresh from farm to shelf. Its egg portfolio is evolving to give families more choice across nutrition, farming preferences and food safety.
Al Ain Farms, for example, recently launched its Vitamin D and Omega 3 egg range, adding enriched options to a familiar food that is already part of daily meals, from breakfast eggs to dinner recipes. As people take more interest in what they eat, where food comes from and how it is farmed are becoming part of the conversation, too. Al Jazira Poultry Farm’s Golden Eggs portfolio serves this trend also with organic free-range eggs.
Saha Arabian Farms, meanwhile, brings added assurance on food safety through its pasteurised eggs. These are gently heated at carefully controlled temperatures to completely remove any potential bacteria even if you don’t cook the egg so they can be eaten raw. This can make them a safer option for dishes where yolks are enjoyed runny or lightly cooked, such as soft-boiled or poached eggs, when stored and prepared as directed. Refrigeration and following the pack’s storage and preparation instructions remain essential.
Investment in local egg production supports the UAE’s ability to feed its communities from within its borders while giving people more choice. This World Egg Day, Al Ain Farms Group is celebrating a food that has long held a place in everyday life and the nourishment it continues to bring to families across the country.