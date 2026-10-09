World Egg Day: Locally produced eggs are powering enriched nutrition for UAE families

Saha Arabian Farms, meanwhile, brings added assurance on food safety through its pasteurised eggs. These are gently heated at carefully controlled temperatures to completely remove any potential bacteria even if you don’t cook the egg so they can be eaten raw. This can make them a safer option for dishes where yolks are enjoyed runny or lightly cooked, such as soft-boiled or poached eggs, when stored and prepared as directed. Refrigeration and following the pack’s storage and preparation instructions remain essential.