World Egg Day: Fresh opportunities hatch across UAE farms

Highlighting the importance of innovation, responsible production and consumer trust, Hassan Safi, Group CEO, Al Ain Farms Group, says, “Eggs are one of the most complete sources of protein a family can put on the table. Producing them, as well as enriching them through added value innovation in the UAE, is part of how we support the country’s food security and ensure a consistent, fresh source of nourishment for its communities. For decades, people continue trusting our brands, and we have a responsibility to continue earning that trust as the consumer needs evolve. We are investing in capability, food science and responsible production to give families greater choice without compromising the quality and trust they expect. This investment goes hand in hand with expanding local production, so the country’s ability to feed itself grows with the needs of its people.”