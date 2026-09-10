Why AI sovereignty demands trusted partners, not just technology

TELUS Digital and TELUS Health are entities of TELUS, a leading Canadian telecommunications and global technology company that has spent more than a decade building AI leadership of its own. Since 2023, TELUS has delivered more than $600 million in measurable AI-driven benefits, built Canada’s first sovereign AI factory, home to the country’s fastest and most powerful supercomputer according to the TOP500 list, earned the world’s first Privacy by Design certification for a generative AI solution and is one of only 20 companies worldwide in the OECD’s Pilot Framework for Advanced AI Systems. TELUS Digital and TELUS Health each apply this foundation within their respective domains of enterprise AI and digital transformation and health technology.