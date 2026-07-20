What Spain's World Cup win can teach healthcare marketing

The tournament's honours told the same story in miniature. The Golden Ball went not to a goalscorer but to Rodri - the midfielder who controlled tempo and made everyone better. The Golden Glove went to Unai Simón, who conceded one goal all tournament, the fewest ever by a champion. Midfield control and defensive solidity: the unglamorous engines of sustainable advantage. In healthcare, these are your operations, clinical governance, patient experience - functions no campaign celebrates and no brand survives without. Kylian Mbappé's ten goals won the Golden Boot and rewrote the scoring record; brilliance still matters. But Mbappé watched the final from home. Systems, not stars, lifted the trophy - and systems build the institutions patients trust for generations.