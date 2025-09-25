Wellness a lifestyle anchor for AUM Development

How do you see the future of real estate evolving in Dubai, and what role do you envision AUM Development playing in shaping that journey?

Dubai’s real estate future will be shaped by sustainability, technology, and lifestyle integration. Buyers now look beyond square footage to homes that enhance how they live, work, and connect. At AUM Development, our role is to stay ahead of these shifts - delivering projects that not only meet demand but also set new benchmarks for elevated living in the city.

Beyond building homes, what is the long-term vision that drives AUM Development’s projects?

Our long-term vision is to craft living environments that nurture wellbeing, connection, and growth. Beyond architecture, we see ourselves as curators of experiences — creating spaces where families thrive, communities flourish, and lifestyles evolve in harmony with Dubai’s global ambitions.

How do you plan to integrate wellness, sustainability, and community-first living into your broader development philosophy?

For us, wellness is a lifestyle anchor, not a passing trend. We embed it through green building practices like using solar panels in our projects and thoughtful amenities - from meditation zones and fitness areas to shared social spaces. Sustainability is equally central, with a focus on smarter energy use, water efficiency, and eco-friendly materials. Above all, we design with a community-first mindset, creating vibrant, connected neighborhoods where residents feel they belong rather than living in isolated units.

What is your vision for creating value not just for buyers, but also for the wider community and city of Dubai?

Every project we undertake must add value beyond the property line. That means contributing to Dubai’s reputation as a global hub, enhancing neighborhoods with thoughtful design, and building developments that attract international attention. Our vision is to align with the city’s broader growth while making life tangibly better for its people.

Could you share what’s next for AUM Development after VEDA? Are there any new projects or concepts in the pipeline?

VEDA is just the beginning. We have multiple launches lined up across residential and commercial segments. On the residential side, we are moving into a new market segment while staying true to our ethos of delivering distinctive lifestyle offerings for diverse buyers. At the same time, we are introducing commercial projects that address the region’s short supply, creating strong value opportunities. Together, these initiatives will build a more balanced portfolio and respond to Dubai’s evolving real estate demand.

How do you ensure that upcoming developments stand out in a competitive real estate market like Dubai?

Our upcoming commercial projects mark the next phase of our growth. With functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability at their core, these office and retail spaces are designed to deliver premium facilities in Arjan, one of Dubai’s most promising hubs. By addressing a clear gap in the high-end commercial segment, we aim to set new benchmarks in design, convenience, and long-term value- ensuring our developments stand out in an intensely competitive market.

What kind of innovations or trends are you planning to bring into your future projects?

We are exploring advancements in smart home integration, renewable energy adoption, and community-centric design. For instance, AI-driven building management, wellness-certified construction standards, and flexible co-living spaces are all trends we see shaping the next wave of development. AUM intends to be at the forefront of bringing these to Dubai.

Can you comment on the rising demand for wellness-focused, tech-enabled, and community-driven living shaping Dubai’s real estate future?

Absolutely. Dubai is attracting a new generation of global citizens who place equal importance on lifestyle and investment value. Wellness-focused and tech-enabled communities represent the intersection of these priorities. We believe this demand will only intensify, and AUM’s strategy is directly aligned to serve this evolving profile of residents and investors.

VEDA in focus

How does VEDA foster a sense of wellness and leisure, and how do these features reshape buyer expectations in Dubai’s real estate market?

VEDA was designed as more than a residence, it’s a lifestyle ecosystem. The sky cinema and outdoor deck create moments of leisure and connection. The kids’ play area supports family well-being, while the fitness zones anchor physical health. Together, these spaces weave wellness and leisure seamlessly into everyday living. By integrating such experiences with smart living, VEDA raises the bar for Dubai’s real estate market, shifting buyer expectations from purely size and finishes to how a home can actively support their health, connectivity, and lifestyle.

How does VEDA’s location enhance its appeal as a residential community?