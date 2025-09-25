Wellness a lifestyle anchor for AUM Development

Exclusive with Deepak Batra, Founder & CEO, Dubai-based real estate brand AUM Development
Dubai’s real estate future will be shaped by sustainability, technology, and lifestyle integration. Buyers now look beyond square footage to homes that enhance how they live, work, and connect. At AUM Development, our role is to stay ahead of these shifts - delivering projects that not only meet demand but also set new benchmarks for elevated living in the city.
Our long-term vision is to craft living environments that nurture wellbeing, connection, and growth. Beyond architecture, we see ourselves as curators of experiences — creating spaces where families thrive, communities flourish, and lifestyles evolve in harmony with Dubai’s global ambitions.
For us, wellness is a lifestyle anchor, not a passing trend. We embed it through green building practices like using solar panels in our projects and thoughtful amenities - from meditation zones and fitness areas to shared social spaces. Sustainability is equally central, with a focus on smarter energy use, water efficiency, and eco-friendly materials. Above all, we design with a community-first mindset, creating vibrant, connected neighborhoods where residents feel they belong rather than living in isolated units.
Every project we undertake must add value beyond the property line. That means contributing to Dubai’s reputation as a global hub, enhancing neighborhoods with thoughtful design, and building developments that attract international attention. Our vision is to align with the city’s broader growth while making life tangibly better for its people.
VEDA is just the beginning. We have multiple launches lined up across residential and commercial segments. On the residential side, we are moving into a new market segment while staying true to our ethos of delivering distinctive lifestyle offerings for diverse buyers. At the same time, we are introducing commercial projects that address the region’s short supply, creating strong value opportunities. Together, these initiatives will build a more balanced portfolio and respond to Dubai’s evolving real estate demand.
Our upcoming commercial projects mark the next phase of our growth. With functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability at their core, these office and retail spaces are designed to deliver premium facilities in Arjan, one of Dubai’s most promising hubs. By addressing a clear gap in the high-end commercial segment, we aim to set new benchmarks in design, convenience, and long-term value- ensuring our developments stand out in an intensely competitive market.
We are exploring advancements in smart home integration, renewable energy adoption, and community-centric design. For instance, AI-driven building management, wellness-certified construction standards, and flexible co-living spaces are all trends we see shaping the next wave of development. AUM intends to be at the forefront of bringing these to Dubai.
Absolutely. Dubai is attracting a new generation of global citizens who place equal importance on lifestyle and investment value. Wellness-focused and tech-enabled communities represent the intersection of these priorities. We believe this demand will only intensify, and AUM’s strategy is directly aligned to serve this evolving profile of residents and investors.
VEDA was designed as more than a residence, it’s a lifestyle ecosystem. The sky cinema and outdoor deck create moments of leisure and connection. The kids’ play area supports family well-being, while the fitness zones anchor physical health. Together, these spaces weave wellness and leisure seamlessly into everyday living. By integrating such experiences with smart living, VEDA raises the bar for Dubai’s real estate market, shifting buyer expectations from purely size and finishes to how a home can actively support their health, connectivity, and lifestyle.
VEDA’s biggest unique selling point is its location, a rare park-front address in Jumeirah Village Circle, just two minutes from Circle Mall. This setting offers residents the tranquility of nature alongside the convenience of retail, dining, and connectivity. The balance of green living and urban accessibility makes VEDA not only a home but also a highly attractive investment choice.
