GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

Vista Maritime Travel & Tourism: Pakistan & the UAE share a partnership forged in trust, prosperity and global connectivity

Celebrating enduring spirit, determination and people's aspirations

Last updated:
GN Focus
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dr Zafar Tahir, Chief Executive Officer - Vista Maritime Travel & Tourism
Dr Zafar Tahir, Chief Executive Officer - Vista Maritime Travel & Tourism

As Pakistan proudly commemorates its 79th Independence Day, we celebrate not only the remarkable journey of a resilient nation but also the enduring spirit, determination and aspirations of its people. This historic occasion offers an opportunity to reflect on Pakistan’s extraordinary progress while honouring one of its most valued international relationships — the longstanding partnership with the UAE, founded upon mutual trust, shared values and an unwavering commitment to collective prosperity.

Over the decades, millions of Pakistanis have played an instrumental role in the UAE’s phenomenal growth story, contributing their talent, expertise and dedication across diverse sectors. Their invaluable contributions have strengthened an already exceptional bond between the two nations, transforming it into a model of friendship, economic cooperation and cultural harmony.

Pakistan stands as a land of extraordinary promise — blessed with breathtaking natural landscapes, a rich and ancient cultural heritage, a dynamic entrepreneurial spirit and an unparalleled strategic location at the crossroads of regional and global commerce. From the majestic peaks of the north to its vibrant commercial centres and world-renowned hospitality, Pakistan is increasingly emerging as a compelling destination for tourism, investment and sustainable economic growth.

At Vista Maritime Travel & Tourism, we are honoured to contribute to this shared vision by delivering dependable and world-class travel solutions for corporate clients, maritime professionals, families and individual travellers.

Our continued growth is inspired by visionary leadership and a steadfast commitment to innovation. Under the guidance of our Chief Executive Officer, Dr Zafar Tahir, Vista Maritime Travel & Tourism continues to embrace excellence, nurture meaningful partnerships and advance a culture of professionalism, trust and service that creates lasting value for our clients and stakeholders.

Together, we look ahead with confidence to a future defined by deeper collaboration, greater mobility and sustainable success.

Happy 79th independence anniversary, Pakistan!

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dr Zafar Tahir (4th from right) presents awards to doctors who participated in the preventive health seminar in Dubai.

Why regular health checks should not be ignored

2m read
AMF staff gain Mazaya discounts and benefits

AMF staff gain Mazaya discounts and benefits

2m read
Tourists in the old part of Deira, Dubai. [Illustrative image]

Russian visitors to UAE set to exceed 1 million

1m read
Police officers and forensic teams work at the scene of a small-plane crash in the Vista Alegre district of Nazca, Peru, on August 1, 2026.

13 killed in Peru plane crash during Nazca Lines tour

1m read