Vijay Construction: Building Seychelles' future with quality and innovation

I also pursued work I did not yet know how to do. For example, in 1982 the BBC towers project required specialised foundations using piling. I saw the opportunity and priced the first job to win it, prioritising entry over profit. I went to South Africa, found a company specialising in piling foundations, and brought them as a subcontractor. We managed it well, and the client received the job on time and within budget. I learned, trained my people and eventually tendered directly.