UHY James wins ‘Outstanding Member Firm Contribution Award’ at UHY International’s 40th Anniversary Global Conference in Atlanta

The award reflects the firm's strong leadership and commitment to excellence
Some milestones are celebrated. Others reaffirm the very values that make the journey worthwhile. For UHY James, winning the Outstanding Member Firm Contribution Award at the 40th Anniversary of the UHY International Annual Global Conference in Atlanta was both.
Coming as a delightful surprise, the recognition was received with immense gratitude and humility by James Mathew, CEO & Managing Partner, and Bindu James, Partner – Corporate Services, on behalf of the entire team. More importantly, it represents the appreciation and endorsement of the UHY International Board of Directors for the value created at UHY James.
At its heart, this achievement celebrates the synergy between visionary leadership, the collective commitment of over 250 team members and the trust of wonderful clients. Together, they embody a culture of strategic growth, uninhibited ambition and an unwavering commitment to the highest standards of financial integrity.
Over the years, UHY James has translated this philosophy into tangible progress.
Employee strength has grown consistently, from 136 members in 2023 to almost 250 in 2026, reflecting the firm's expanding capabilities and ambitions. Its service delivery model has evolved over the years, with the most recent addition being UHY James’ recognition as a Fully Approved Accredited Service Provider (ASP)for e-Invoicing in the UAE.
Equally significant is the firm's continued commitment to regulatory excellence. By successfully adhering to regulatory requirements and maintaining its standing as Registered Auditors of DIFC, ADGM and Approved Auditors of CMA, UHY James continues to reinforce the trust placed in it by the UAE business community.
Acknowledgement has a catalytic effect on progress, and this award has further energised the team to aim higher. Within just six years of joining the UHY network, UHY James has demonstrated that extraordinary milestones are often the outcome of small, consistent choices guided by shared values and the CEO's ethics, integrity and principles.
The business of building business can only be sustained by trust. When that trust is recognised on a global stage, it amplifies the firm's capabilities, the leadership's expertise and the team's excellent service delivery.