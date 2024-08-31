Reliance on traditional saving methods

Traditional saving methods still dominate in the region, with 77 per cent of the 1,000 residents surveyed opting for bank deposits, while 48 per cent invest in shares. However, only a small fraction (14 per cent) of respondents are utilising education-specific savings plans, which are designed to enhance growth and provide targeted benefits for educational expenses.

While conventional deposits offer safety, their typically lower returns may not be sufficient to keep pace with the increasing costs of higher education. Education-focused savings plans, which often include investments in growth-oriented funds, remain a more strategic approach. These plans are designed to accumulate savings while also outpacing inflation, ensuring that the value of savings does not diminish over time.

“While the substantial costs associated with higher education underscore the urgent need for effective savings strategies, starting early and choosing the right education savings plan can be a game-changer in helping parents save today for their children’s happily ever after," said David Denton-Cardew, Head of Propositions, Zurich in the Middle East.

According to the survey, most parents believe allocating 6 per cent to 20 per cent of their monthly salary is sufficient for education savings. The survey however emphasises that more effective and affordable savings plans are needed. Empowering parents to give their children the best chance at their dreams with a tailored education savings plan remains a sustainable strategy.

Value adding strategy

An overwhelming 87 per cent of respondents expressed strong interest in education savings plans that also offer life insurance cover. These dual-purpose plans help in accumulating funds for education and provide a safety net that ensures financial security for the family, should the worst happen.

As education costs soar, starting early, and exploring various savings options, including dual-purpose plans, can offer a balance of growth and security.

“Having a well-structured education savings plan does more than just save money; it helps grow your money through appropriate investment strategies and ensures the protection of that investment. This strategy has some notable benefits including flexible payment options and the ability to tailor the plan to meet individual financial goals. The substantial costs associated with higher education underline the urgent need for effective savings strategies,” noted David.