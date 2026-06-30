UAE hospitals offer precision care for high-risk pregnancies

She explains that increasing maternal age, rising rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, autoimmune disorders, and the growing use of assisted reproductive technologies have contributed to a larger number of pregnancies requiring specialised care.

At the same time, advances in medicine now enable many women with complex medical conditions to pursue motherhood safely.

Dr Ghada Shate, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology, HealthHub – Arabian Center, echoes this trend, highlighting, “Today, we are seeing more women with overlapping risk factors rather than a single condition, which requires closer, continuous monitoring throughout pregnancy.”

One significant contributor is delayed motherhood. According to Dr Amal Hassan Abddelaziz, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist (HOD), Thumbay University Hospital, pregnancies among women aged 35 and above are becoming increasingly common.