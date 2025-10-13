UAE business titans congratulate Gulf News on anniversary year

Sharjah Media City (Shams)

Rashid Abdallah Alobad, Director General

“On behalf of Shams Free Zone, I extend warm congratulations to Gulf News on its 40th anniversary: a remarkable milestone for a media house that has been integral to the UAE’s growth story.

“It has been a true pleasure to participate in Gulf News’ Free Zone Summits and events, platforms that continue to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration within the business community. Through these initiatives, we have not only strengthened our partnership but also engaged with entrepreneurs and investors who are shaping the future of the UAE.

“Over the years, Gulf News has evolved into a diversified media leader, delivering credibility, insight, and innovation to audiences across the region. We are proud of our long-standing relationship and grateful for the role Gulf News plays in amplifying the free zone ecosystem.

“We wish Gulf News continued success and look forward to many more milestones together.”

SPC Free Zone

“SPC Free Zone congratulates Gulf News on its 40th anniversary, a milestone that reflects both journalistic excellence and the UAE’s remarkable growth journey. Over the decades, Gulf News has evolved into a diversified media leader, capturing the nation’s progress and connecting communities with credibility and influence.

"Our partnership with Gulf News is built on shared values of innovation and service to the community. Through this collaboration, SPC Free Zone has been able to showcase its role in empowering entrepreneurs, supporting SMEs, and contributing to the UAE’s vision for sustainable economic development. As Gulf News celebrates its legacy, SPC Free Zone looks forward to continuing this journey together, amplifying opportunities and shaping the next chapter of the UAE’s success story.”

TENX Properties LLC

Sukesh Govindan, CEO

“Congratulations to Gulf News on its remarkable 40th anniversary — a milestone that reflects four decades of excellence, innovation and dedication to journalistic integrity. Since 1985, Gulf News has become the UAE’s leading English daily, consistently raising the bar in news coverage, adopting cutting-edge technology and adapting to the evolving needs of its diverse readership. Over the decades, Gulf News has set high standards in the media industry, continuously evolving to remain relevant and impactful in an ever-changing landscape. The newspaper has played a pivotal role in chronicling the growth, progress, and achievements of the Emirates, offering readers insightful reporting and a true connection to the region’s evolving story. As Gulf News marks 40 years of service, the organisation deserves sincere appreciation for its commitment to accurate, transparent and engaging journalism. Wishing Gulf News continued success and influence in shaping public discourse for many years to come."