UAE business titans congratulate Gulf News on anniversary year

Industry leaders, UAE government organisations unite to honour Gulf News’ 4-decade journey
“It is my great privilege to extend heartfelt congratulations to Gulf News on its 40th Anniversary. Over the last four decades, Gulf News has truly become a trusted voice and a vital part of the UAE’s remarkable journey of growth and transformation.
“I have always admired Gulf News for its steadfast commitment to excellence, credibility, and innovation. Its role in informing, connecting, and empowering communities has been invaluable, and it has successfully evolved into a diversified media leader that continues to shape conversations and inspire progress.
“I have always appreciated the professionalism, dedication, and vision of Gulf News in covering stories that matter most, reflecting both the aspirations of the UAE and the wider region. On this milestone occasion, I wish Gulf News continued success and many more decades of impactful service.”
“Congratulations to Gulf News on completing 40 remarkable years of excellence in journalism. Over the last four decades, Gulf News has not only chronicled the UAE’s journey of growth and transformation but has also played a vital role in shaping its success story by informing, inspiring, and connecting communities.
“Having lived in the UAE for over 4 decades, I have personally been an avid reader and admirer of Gulf News for its credibility, depth of reporting and ability to connect people and communities.
"At Aster DM Healthcare, we take pride in having grown alongside this nation and its institutions, with Gulf News being a constant partner in amplifying stories of progress, resilience, and innovation.
"As Gulf News celebrates this milestone, we extend our heartfelt wishes for continued success in leading meaningful conversations and in shaping the future of media in the region.”
“I extend my heartfelt wishes to Gulf News on reaching this marvellous milestone of completing 40 years of operations. Gulf News is always a go-to source for all the latest news and current affairs. The journey of this publishing company evolving into one of the most trusted and innovative media houses in the UAE is truly commendable.
"Over the years, we have built a strong partnership by contributing to multiple initiatives in the business segment. We take pride in our association with Gulf News, and it has benefited us greatly as we have a trusted source to convey our professional knowledge to the public. Furthermore, the engagement with Gulf News has not only amplified our presence in the business community but also reinforced our position as a top-notch business consultant in the UAE. So, I am extremely delighted to see the pioneers in newspaper publishing diversifying into a media leader over the span of 40 years.
“Gulf News has truly set benchmarks in journalism, innovation and leadership, and its contribution to the UAE’s progress is highly appreciated. We look forward to many more years of partnership and shared success.”
“Gulf News was my first Alma Mater when I first started by professional journey in the Gulf, back in 1988 as Head of Strategy. So naturally it has a special place in my heart. Since 1991 I have had the good fortune of being associated with Gulf News as PanGulf, now BPG has been either the biggest or second biggest buyer of media with AlNisr Publishing Group.
"I am naturally delighted and honoured to pen this congratulatory note as Gulf News celebrates its 40th Anniversary since relaunch of Gulf News in September 1985. Over the last 40 years Gulf News has grown, evolved, innovated and right sized with the changing needs of its readership and subscriber base with a huge number of initiatives. Through this phase Gulf News has retained its ‘true north’ and ensured that if it is published in Gulf News, it is probably true and not fake news.
"Here’s to atleast 40 more years of delivering relevant and credible content to the English reading audience in the region - be it print or digital. Or even AI driven.”
“On behalf of the team here at CRÉO, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Gulf News on its 40th anniversary. Over the past four decades, Gulf News has evolved into a steadfast partner to the business and wider community, leading with integrity as a storyteller of the UAE’s remarkable journey. This milestone is a testament to the vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence that have defined the publication since its inception.
As an agency that values innovation and impact, we at CRÉO deeply admire the role Gulf News has played in shaping the region’s media landscape. Our partnership reflects what great collaboration can achieve, a shared drive to inspire, inform, and unite communities. We look forward to seeing the publication’s continued growth and influence in the years to come. “Congratulations once again to the entire Gulf News team on this historic achievement.”
“Heartfelt congratulations to Gulf News on their 40th anniversary! It’s an honor to celebrate this milestone, marking four decades of journalistic excellence, dedication, and commitment. Gulf News stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and its profound impact on shaping the UAE’s growth narrative.”
“On behalf of Daiso Japan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Gulf News on its 40th anniversary. Over the past four decades, Gulf News has been more than just a publication — it has been a trusted voice and a reflection of the UAE’s dynamic journey of growth, innovation, and diversity. Our long-standing partnership with Gulf News has been built on shared values of quality, consistency, and deep connection with the community. As the media landscape evolved, Gulf News remained a leader — adapting, expanding, and continuing to engage readers across generations. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with you and applaud the role Gulf News has played in shaping conversations, informing minds, and supporting the UAE’s vision. Wishing the entire team continued success and many more achievements ahead.”
“Gulf News has long stood as a beacon of credibility, curiosity, and connection- bridging voices, businesses, and visions across the UAE and beyond. For 40 years, it has not only reflected the nation’s progress but accelerated it. From chronicling the nation’s remarkable growth to giving a platform to rising entrepreneurs and bold ideas, Gulf News has earned its place as a trusted companion in the UAE’s transformation journey.
“At Ajman Free Zone, we value institutions that lead with integrity and evolve with purpose. Gulf News has done both consistently and impactfully.
“On this momentous milestone, I extend my warmest congratulations. May this legacy of journalism continue to inform minds, shape narratives, and open new windows of opportunity for generations to come. We are honored to celebrate this chapter with you and look forward to many more ahead.”
“Congratulations to Gulf News on its achievements. Media is a reflection of the society. When we look back, it also tells us the history. Gulf News has been part of not only our breakfast, but our culture as well. Our mornings are incomplete without a thorough analysis of the news content in Gulf News. “Like Gulf News, Gemini Group has been part of the UAE’s development and we play our humble role in the overall development of Dubai and UAE economy. We have transformed ourselves from an oil and gas technical inspection services provider and supply chain management to a real estate asset developer – contributing to the UAE economy. As a business, we are also growing with the economy of this wonderful country.”
“It gives me immense honour to extend my warmest congratulations to Gulf News on the momentous occasion of its 40th Anniversary. Over the past four decades, Gulf News has risen to become not only a trusted voice but also an enduring pillar in the UAE’s extraordinary journey of progress and transformation. Its unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity, excellence, and innovation has set benchmarks in the region’s media landscape. The ability of Gulf News to inform, enlighten, and empower communities has been truly remarkable. By consistently embracing change while preserving credibility, it has evolved into a multifaceted media institution that continues to shape dialogue, foster understanding, and inspire advancement. I hold the utmost admiration for the professionalism, foresight, and dedication demonstrated by Gulf News in covering stories of profound significance, reflecting both the spirit of the nation and the aspirations of the wider region. On this historic milestone, I extend my heartfelt wishes for continued success, greater achievements, and many more decades of influential service to society.”
“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Gulf News on the occasion of its 40th anniversary. This remarkable milestone is a true testament to the publication’s dedication to excellence, integrity and innovation in journalism.
“For decades, Gulf News has been more than just a newspaper - it has been a trusted voice, a reliable guide and a vital part of the UAE’s growth story. As this dynamic nation evolved into a global hub of progress and opportunity, Gulf News has mirrored this journey with insightful coverage, impactful storytelling and a steadfast commitment to its readers.
“At Joyalukkas, we are proud of our long-standing association with Gulf News, where many of our milestones have been chronicled and celebrated through its pages. Just as jewellery preserves cherished memories, Gulf News has captured the spirit of the UAE for generations.
“We wish Gulf News continued brilliance in the decades ahead.”
“On behalf of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, we extend our warmest congratulations to Gulf News on its 40th anniversary. Over the decades, Gulf News has evolved into a trusted voice and a diversified media leader, mirroring the growth and progress of the UAE itself. As a brand that places immense value on trust, transparency, and long-standing relationships, we deeply resonate with Gulf News’ commitment to credibility and innovation.
"Our partnership has been built on these shared values, enabling us to connect with diverse communities and strengthen our presence across the region. Gulf News has played a pivotal role in shaping public discourse, celebrating success stories, and highlighting milestones that reflect the UAE’s dynamic journey. We are proud to be part of this legacy and look forward to continuing our collaboration in the years to come.”
“Malabar Gold & Diamonds joins the wider UAE community in congratulating Gulf News on completing a remarkable 40 years. This milestone is a testament to the publication’s unwavering dedication to journalistic excellence and its role in chronicling the UAE’s remarkable growth story. Over the past four decades, Gulf News has transformed into a diversified media powerhouse, continuously innovating while upholding values of trust and credibility. As a long-standing partner, we deeply value our association with Gulf News and the opportunities it has created for us to connect with audiences across the region. We wish Gulf News continued success and look forward to many more years of collaboration and shared progress.”
“Heartfelt congratulations to Gulf News and its visionary leadership on completing 40 glorious years. Over the decades, Gulf News has not only informed and inspired millions but has also become an enduring voice of credibility, excellence, and innovation in the region’s media landscape. Wishing the entire Gulf News family continued success as you build on this legacy and shape the next chapter of impactful storytelling.”
“We are honoured to have the opportunity to join in celebrating the 40th anniversary of Gulf News. As a prestigious media title that is highly respected for innovation, its quest for truth and support of ethical journalism, these qualities align closely with the values we hold at the core of Rostro Group.
"Through its unwavering commitment to continued evolution, the journey from traditional print newspaper into a truly diversified media leader has been inspiring to watch.
"We are confident that the title will continue to shape how the media operates across the GCC and play an ever more defining role in the global information landscape.”
“On behalf of Shams Free Zone, I extend warm congratulations to Gulf News on its 40th anniversary: a remarkable milestone for a media house that has been integral to the UAE’s growth story.
“It has been a true pleasure to participate in Gulf News’ Free Zone Summits and events, platforms that continue to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration within the business community. Through these initiatives, we have not only strengthened our partnership but also engaged with entrepreneurs and investors who are shaping the future of the UAE.
“Over the years, Gulf News has evolved into a diversified media leader, delivering credibility, insight, and innovation to audiences across the region. We are proud of our long-standing relationship and grateful for the role Gulf News plays in amplifying the free zone ecosystem.
“We wish Gulf News continued success and look forward to many more milestones together.”
“SPC Free Zone congratulates Gulf News on its 40th anniversary, a milestone that reflects both journalistic excellence and the UAE’s remarkable growth journey. Over the decades, Gulf News has evolved into a diversified media leader, capturing the nation’s progress and connecting communities with credibility and influence.
"Our partnership with Gulf News is built on shared values of innovation and service to the community. Through this collaboration, SPC Free Zone has been able to showcase its role in empowering entrepreneurs, supporting SMEs, and contributing to the UAE’s vision for sustainable economic development. As Gulf News celebrates its legacy, SPC Free Zone looks forward to continuing this journey together, amplifying opportunities and shaping the next chapter of the UAE’s success story.”
“Congratulations to Gulf News on its remarkable 40th anniversary — a milestone that reflects four decades of excellence, innovation and dedication to journalistic integrity. Since 1985, Gulf News has become the UAE’s leading English daily, consistently raising the bar in news coverage, adopting cutting-edge technology and adapting to the evolving needs of its diverse readership. Over the decades, Gulf News has set high standards in the media industry, continuously evolving to remain relevant and impactful in an ever-changing landscape. The newspaper has played a pivotal role in chronicling the growth, progress, and achievements of the Emirates, offering readers insightful reporting and a true connection to the region’s evolving story. As Gulf News marks 40 years of service, the organisation deserves sincere appreciation for its commitment to accurate, transparent and engaging journalism. Wishing Gulf News continued success and influence in shaping public discourse for many years to come."
“Congratulations to Gulf News on completing 40 remarkable years in the UAE. You have been more than a newspaper — you have been a trusted voice, a chronicler of history, and a bridge that connects communities. Your commitment to truth, clarity, and service has strengthened society and inspired progress.
“As you celebrate this milestone, I wish you continued success and decades more of leadership in journalism.”
“Congratulations to Gulf News on 40 remarkable years of courageous journalism and community leadership. Your story mirrors the UAE’s own; rooted in vision, built on perseverance, and propelled by innovation. As an entrepreneur who grew up in this country, I’ve watched Gulf News evolve from a trusted daily into a diversified media platform that informs, educates, and connects people across generations.
“Today, Gulf News remains a vital reference point for business, culture, and progress, amplifying the voices and values that define the nation. Here’s to the next chapter; bolder stories, broader impact, and an even stronger partnership.”
“It gives me great pleasure to extend our warmest congratulations to Gulf News on the occasion of your 40th Anniversary.
For four decades, Gulf News has stood as a beacon of credible journalism, chronicling the UAE’s remarkable journey while connecting communities across the region and beyond. Your unwavering commitment to truth, balanced perspectives, and innovation in storytelling has made you an indispensable part of the nation’s growth and its global reputation for excellence. At Tristar, we deeply value the role of responsible media in shaping informed societies and inspiring progress. We salute the dedication and vision of the Gulf News team and wish you continued success as you lead the way into the future. Congratulations once again on this proud milestone.”
