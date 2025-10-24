Trick or Treat? Daiso Japan unveils the largest Halloween Collection with over 3,000 spooky items

Thousands of new arrivals and spooky deals await at Daiso Japan this Halloween
Daiso Japan, the No.1 Japanese value store in the UAE, invites everyone to celebrate the spooky season in style! With over 3,000 Halloween items in stores — customers can find everything they need to decorate, dress up, and party this October.
From costumes, wigs, and masks to pumpkins, spider webs, skeletons, and party décor, Daiso Japan offers endless options for both kids and adults. This year’s highlights include life-size ghouls, witches, and skeletons up to 180 cm tall, perfect for transforming any home into a haunted wonderland.
Shop a selection of Halloween items online at www.daisojapanme.com, and explore the full collection in stores across the UAE. With thousands of new arrivals and unbeatable prices, Daiso Japan is your one-stop destination for a fun and frightful Halloween!
