GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

Trick or Treat? Daiso Japan unveils the largest Halloween Collection with over 3,000 spooky items

Thousands of new arrivals and spooky deals await at Daiso Japan this Halloween

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
1 MIN READ
Trick or Treat? Daiso Japan unveils the largest Halloween Collection with over 3,000 spooky items

Daiso Japan, the No.1 Japanese value store in the UAE, invites everyone to celebrate the spooky season in style! With over 3,000 Halloween items in stores — customers can find everything they need to decorate, dress up, and party this October.

From costumes, wigs, and masks to pumpkins, spider webs, skeletons, and party décor, Daiso Japan offers endless options for both kids and adults. This year’s highlights include life-size ghouls, witches, and skeletons up to 180 cm tall, perfect for transforming any home into a haunted wonderland.

Shop a selection of Halloween items online at www.daisojapanme.com, and explore the full collection in stores across the UAE. With thousands of new arrivals and unbeatable prices, Daiso Japan is your one-stop destination for a fun and frightful Halloween!

Follow @daiso_japan_uae on Instagram for the latest updates and spooky inspiration.

Related Topics:
Company News

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Light florals are always fun, but you need untense orientals, smoky unisex blends, and spicy gourmand notes.

7 best perfumes for every Halloween look in UAE, 2025

2h ago4m read
KPop Demon Hunters. From left: Zoey, Rumi, and Mira

Top 10 trending Halloween costumes

4m read
Horror veteran or a thrill-seeker, these seven games deliver intense scares, eerie atmospheres, and unexpected jump scares.

7 best horror games to play this Halloween, UAE 2025

4m read
ADAFSA urges immediate registration of untagged livestock

Collect or sell untagged animals? Fines and jail apply

2m read