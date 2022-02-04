TP-Link has introduced its latest technology products, in the recently concluded CES. The Archer AXE200 Omni, the award-winning WiFi 6E router, boosts your WiFi speed to a new level. Deco XE200, with the leading WiFi 6E Mesh System incorporated, ensures reliable and robust WiFi throughout your home. Meanwhile, Smart Actions will power infinite synergies between your Tapo devices to suit your daily routines. TP-Link’s 10G routers and switches, managed by the Omada SDN Controller, will also provide a direct and ultra-reliable network connection.
Tri-Band WiFi 6E router with mechanically rotating antennas
“TP-Link as always, has made every effort to develop products equipped with the most advanced WiFi technology,” says Lucas Jiang, General Manager at TP-Link MEA FZE. The AXE11000 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Router (Archer AXE200 Omni), a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree , is TP-Link’s first WiFi 6E router. Archer AXE200 Omni features blazing-fast 11 Gbps WiFi and works on the 6 GHz band. It is also an excellent addition for the wired network with one 10G port and one 2.5G WAN/LAN port. As a result, you can take full advantage of your broadband speed.
Archer AXE200 Omni also comes with innovative mechanically rotating antennas. Rotating antennas can be automatically adjusted by the router or app instead of the manual adjustments required for traditional antennas. Antenna automation enhances both wireless signal transmission and user experience. "Another innovation that we would like to introduce is the Deco XE200," Lucas added.
Deco XE200 with the AX11000 WiFi 6E system
Deco XE200 has incorporated the leading WiFi 6E Mesh System to deliver ultra-fast tri-band WiFi with 1024-QAM and 160 GHz channel up to an impressive speeds of up to 11,000 Mbps. It also greatly extends the WiFi coverage to 6500 sq. ft/m2 (2-pack products) with a capacity of over 200 devices. The sixteen high-gain antennas provide higher simultaneous transmission while also supporting multi-gigabit entertainment. Equipped with one 10 Gbps port and 2 Gigabit ports, it meets the needs of multi-gigabit entertainment like AR and VR.
Deco XE200 is armed with AI-Driven Mesh technology. The advanced technology automatically learns and improves during the use and continuously provide a tailored Mesh WiFi that suits your needs and environment. With Deco XE200, seamless streaming and blazing-fast speed are always at your service.