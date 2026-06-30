Top business set-up consultants and tax advisories on building a resilient business

Resilient enterprises are built on future-ready foundations from day one
Attracted by a business environment offering world-class infrastructure, progressive regulations and access to global markets, entrepreneurs across the UAE are launching new ventures at record speed. Yet, amid the excitement of starting up, a more important question often goes unanswered: what makes a business survive and thrive over the long term?
“The UAE added roughly 250,000 new companies in 2025 alone. That number tells you how fast this market moves and how crowded the race to launch has become. What it does not tell you is which of those businesses will still be trading in ten years,” says Sharjeel Akhtar, General Manager, A&A Associate.
The answer lies not in how quickly a company launches but in how thoughtfully it is built. The most resilient businesses are those that make the right decisions from the outset, creating structures and systems capable of withstanding uncertainty, adapting to change and sustaining growth.
Many entrepreneurs are under pressure to move quickly, secure licences and start generating revenue. However, speed without strategy can create vulnerabilities that emerge later.
“Every founder feels the pull to launch first and fix later. But the companies that last tend to do the opposite,” says Akhtar. He points to four early decisions that determine whether a business can absorb shocks and scale successfully: selecting the right legal structure and jurisdiction, establishing strong financial controls, adopting a tax position aligned with future ambitions and embedding compliance into everyday operations.
“Get these right, and growth compounds on top of them. Get them wrong, and every later decision carries a cost you never budgeted for.”
Resilience, therefore, begins long before the first customer arrives. It starts with deliberate planning and building foundations that support future growth.
To many founders, resilience may sound like caution. In reality, it is about creating the freedom to accelerate when opportunities emerge and the stability to withstand market turbulence when conditions become difficult.
Business structure remains one of the most important decisions entrepreneurs make during the formation stage. Jurisdiction, ownership requirements, operational flexibility and licensing considerations can influence a company’s trajectory for years.
“The early stage of business formation is a critical period that lays the foundation for long-term success,” says Syam P. Prabhu B.A( Law), LL.B, LL.M, Founder & Managing Director, AURION. According to Prabhu, entrepreneurs must carefully evaluate company structures, geographical locations, jurisdictions and business activities to support future growth, ensure regulatory compliance and improve operational efficiency.
For entrepreneurs, the temptation is often to choose the quickest or least expensive route to market. Yet business advisers increasingly caution against making foundational decisions based solely on immediate costs.
“In fifteen years of helping entrepreneurs launch and grow, I’ve watched the same pattern repeat: the businesses that last are the ones built for the long game from day one,” says Varoon Sinha, Founder, Smart Zone. According to Sinha, resilience begins with making deliberate decisions about structure and jurisdiction that align with long-term ambitions rather than short-term considerations.
“Resilience starts with foundation, so choose a structure and jurisdiction that match your ambition, not just your budget. Get your banking, tax, and compliance right early - these aren’t paperwork, they’re the rails your business runs on.”
He believes that even the strongest business model cannot succeed without the right people and a genuine understanding of market realities.
“The real skill is balance: discipline in your finances, flexibility in your strategy, and clarity in your decisions. Markets change, and rigid businesses break while adaptable ones grow.”
Because these decisions are often complex, professional guidance can significantly reduce risks.
“Professional advisors help entrepreneurs establish their businesses efficiently, remain compliant with regulations, and avoid costly mistakes during the setup process,” says Prabhu of AURION.
Sinha echoes the importance of experienced guidance. “And no founder should carry this alone - the right advisors turn complexity into confidence.”
His advice reflects a lesson many entrepreneurs learn only after encountering setbacks. “A business doesn’t fall apart overnight. It falls apart in all the small things you ignored on day one. The strongest businesses start with the right partner.”
Equally important is developing realistic financial projections and understanding long-term funding requirements. Strategic planning at incorporation helps businesses avoid expensive restructuring exercises and creates the flexibility needed to adapt as market conditions evolve.
For many founders, growth metrics often dominate early conversations. Revenue targets, customer acquisition and expansion plans take centre stage, while financial fundamentals receive less attention. Yet the businesses that survive periods of disruption are usually those that understand their numbers.
“Resilience is decided early, usually before the first invoice,” says Punith Jindal, Partner & CFO, BCL Globiz Accounting & Consulting LLC.
He believes the decisions made at incorporation can shape a company’s financial position for years.
“The structure you choose at incorporation determines your tax and Transfer Pricing position for years, so get it right the first time.”
He also stresses the importance of establishing accounting and reporting systems from the beginning. “Set up proper accounting and automated reporting from day one, not after the chaos starts.”
Perhaps the most critical lesson, however, lies in understanding liquidity.
“We have seen profitable businesses run out of cash simply because they could not see it coming. Build governance early too, even a light version. The founders who treat financial fundamentals as the foundation, rather than an afterthought, are the ones still standing when the market tightens.”
Cash flow visibility allows businesses to make informed decisions, identify risks early and respond with agility during periods of uncertainty. It also creates confidence among investors, lenders and business partners who increasingly expect organisations to demonstrate operational and financial maturity.
As organisations grow, complexity inevitably increases. New employees, customers, suppliers and markets bring opportunities but also greater responsibilities and risks.
This is why governance should never be viewed as something reserved for large corporations.
“In today’s rapidly evolving business environment, resilience is no longer a choice; it is a necessity,” says S. Venkatesh, Founder & Managing Partner, MCA Gulf.
While products and growth ambitions remain important, he believes businesses are ultimately defined by the strength of their foundations.
“Businesses that invest early in robust financial controls, sound governance, proactive tax planning, and effective risk management are better positioned to grow with confidence.”
Reliable financial reporting provides the clarity required for timely decision-making, while governance frameworks strengthen accountability and build confidence among investors, banks and other stakeholders.
“Resilience is not built when a crisis arrives; it is built well before, through disciplined investment in systems, processes, and controls,” says Venkatesh.
Increasingly, businesses that adopt governance frameworks early are finding themselves better prepared to attract investment, navigate regulatory changes and create long-term value.
“In business, strong foundations are not a cost; they are an investment in resilience, sustainable growth, and long-term success,” Venkatesh explains.
The UAE’s business environment is also becoming increasingly digital. Corporate taxation, enhanced reporting requirements and the anticipated wider adoption of e-invoicing are transforming compliance expectations.
“The UAE’s move toward a fully digital tax infrastructure is a structural shift, not a transitional phase,” says Prateek Tosniwal, Partner, MICS.
He believes businesses that continue to treat compliance as a periodic obligation rather than an integrated operating principle are likely to face growing challenges.
“What the current environment demands is not more accountants or bigger legal retainers. It is a rethinking of how businesses are built from the ground up,” says Tosniwal. For him, the right corporate structure and governance framework can remove friction throughout a company’s growth journey.
“The right corporate structure, established at the right moment and in the right jurisdiction, removes friction across every subsequent stage of growth.”
Similarly, governance frameworks established early become valuable sources of credibility with investors, banks and regulators. “At MICS International, our position has always been that the cost of building correctly at inception is a fraction of the cost of restructuring under pressure,” explains Tosniwal.
As e-invoicing becomes standard practice and cross-border reporting obligations intensify, businesses that invest in technology-enabled accounting systems and compliance-ready processes will be better positioned to scale confidently.
Perhaps, the defining characteristic of resilient organisations is their ability to evolve. Markets fluctuate, customer preferences change and regulations continue to develop. Businesses that expect stability often struggle to adapt when circumstances shift.
“The most resilient businesses are built on strong foundations long before they begin to scale,” says Shahid Rather, Managing Partner, Shuraa Group.
He believes entrepreneurs should begin by selecting business structures and jurisdictions that align with long-term objectives and growth ambitions while ensuring compliance across licensing, taxation and governance obligations.
“Financial planning must extend beyond start-up costs and focus on cash flow management, risk mitigation, and sustainable profitability.”
At Shuraa Group, experience has shown that businesses prioritising operational readiness, digital adaptability and regulatory compliance are significantly better positioned to understand market changes and seize emerging opportunities. Building resilience, therefore, is not about limiting ambition or slowing growth. It is about creating businesses capable of evolving alongside changing market conditions.
Ultimately, licences can be obtained quickly and businesses can be launched rapidly. What takes greater vision is creating an enterprise designed to withstand uncertainty, embrace change and grow sustainably over time. In today’s business environment, resilience is not an outcome that appears by chance. It is the result of thoughtful decisions, strong foundations and a commitment to building for the long term from the very beginning.