Top business set-up consultants and tax advisories on building a resilient business

“The UAE added roughly 250,000 new companies in 2025 alone. That number tells you how fast this market moves and how crowded the race to launch has become. What it does not tell you is which of those businesses will still be trading in ten years,” says Sharjeel Akhtar, General Manager, A&A Associate.

The answer lies not in how quickly a company launches but in how thoughtfully it is built. The most resilient businesses are those that make the right decisions from the outset, creating structures and systems capable of withstanding uncertainty, adapting to change and sustaining growth.

The decisions that shape longevity

Many entrepreneurs are under pressure to move quickly, secure licences and start generating revenue. However, speed without strategy can create vulnerabilities that emerge later.

“Every founder feels the pull to launch first and fix later. But the companies that last tend to do the opposite,” says Akhtar. He points to four early decisions that determine whether a business can absorb shocks and scale successfully: selecting the right legal structure and jurisdiction, establishing strong financial controls, adopting a tax position aligned with future ambitions and embedding compliance into everyday operations.

“Get these right, and growth compounds on top of them. Get them wrong, and every later decision carries a cost you never budgeted for.”

Resilience, therefore, begins long before the first customer arrives. It starts with deliberate planning and building foundations that support future growth.

To many founders, resilience may sound like caution. In reality, it is about creating the freedom to accelerate when opportunities emerge and the stability to withstand market turbulence when conditions become difficult.

Choosing the right structure

Business structure remains one of the most important decisions entrepreneurs make during the formation stage. Jurisdiction, ownership requirements, operational flexibility and licensing considerations can influence a company’s trajectory for years.