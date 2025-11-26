Tomorrow World Real Estate: Crafting emotionally intelligent spaces in Dubai

Xu Ma of Tomorrow World shares how the developer is reshaping how Dubai lives and works

Tomorrow World Real Estate is described as a ‘design-led, emotionally intelligent’ developer — what does that mean in practice, and how does it differentiate your projects in Dubai’s competitive market? This description means that our projects are not just about aesthetics; they are about creating spaces that resonate with the people who inhabit them. We really do prioritise the emotional experiences of our residents and tenants, ensuring that every design element serves a purpose and enhances the quality of life. Our developments are crafted with meticulous attention to both form and function, setting new benchmarks for livability and workability in the region. As a subsidiary of Tomorrow World Group, how does the company leverage two decades of global trade and investment expertise to shape its real estate strategy in the UAE? Tomorrow World Group’s extensive experience in global trade and investment provides us with a unique advantage in the real estate sector. We leverage our deep understanding of market dynamics, investment strategies, and consumer behaviour to inform our real estate decisions. This heritage allows us to approach projects with a strategic mindset, ensuring that we not only meet current market demands but also anticipate future trends.

Your philosophy focuses on storytelling through architecture. Can you share how purpose, mood, and lifestyle influence the design of your residential and commercial projects? Each project begins with a narrative that reflects the community it serves. For residential projects, we consider how families live and interact, designing spaces that promote togetherness and relaxation. For commercial developments, we focus on creating environments that inspire productivity and collaboration. By integrating elements that evoke specific moods we ensure that our buildings are not just structures but integral parts of the community narrative. Since launching in 2022, what have been the biggest insights or shifts you’ve observed in what modern buyers and tenants expect from real estate in Dubai? Since our launch, we have observed a significant shift towards sustainability and community-oriented living. Modern buyers and tenants are increasingly prioritising environmentally friendly features and energy-efficient solutions in their homes and workplaces. They seek developments that provide not just a living space, but a lifestyle — one that includes access to communal areas, green spaces, and amenities that promote well-being. Additionally, there is a growing demand for flexibility in living and working arrangements, which has influenced our design strategies and project offerings. Looking ahead, what upcoming developments or innovations will define the next chapter for Tomorrow World Real Estate Development, and how do they reflect your long-term vision for the city? We are excited to introduce several innovative projects that focus on sustainability, smart living, and enhanced community engagement. Our upcoming developments will incorporate advanced technologies such as smart home systems and green building practices, aligning with Dubai’s vision for a sustainable future. We aim to create inclusive spaces that not only enhance the urban landscape but also foster vibrant communities.

